Repairs On Kwara Waterworks Almost Completed – Engineers

Engineers handling the repair of some waterworks in Kwara said on Friday that the facilities were at between 90 and 95 per cent completion stage.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the Press Secretary in the state Ministry of Water Resources, Mr Olalekan Onilu, quoted the engineers as saying that the impact of the repair work would be felt soon across the state.

It also said Olatunde Mike, Isiaka Ibraheem, Taiye Salami, and Sunday Bamidele, the engineers handling Igbaja, Kaiama, Lafiagi Asa-Dam and Pategi waterworks respectively had given an assurance that the facilities in their respective areas would boost access to potable water in the areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq had released funds to the Ministry of Water Resources to fix some abandoned waterworks in the state.

The waterworks include Asa-Dam Waterworks, Igbaja Waterworks, Kaiama Waterworks, Pategi Waterworks and Lafiagi Waterworks among others.

According to the statement, the engineer handling Igbaja Waterworks, Bamidele, specifically said that no fewer than 14 villages would benefit from the ongoing reconstruction of Igbaja Dam after completion.

Bamidele said that work was almost completed on the civil work of the treated building in the dam.

According to him, test running of the facility will begin on Saturday to determine whether there are still leakages in the installed pipes.