‘Aregbesola Will End Illegal Replacement In Paramilitary’

A pan Nigerian group has expressed optimism that the era of illegal replacement of successful candidates for recruitment into the agencies in the ministry of Interior will be a thing of the past.

The group, known as Friends of Aregbeshola, stated this in a statement commending President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment of Ogbeni Rauf Aregbeshola, former governor of State of Osun, as minister of Interior.

According to the statement signed by former national publicity secretary, Comrade Umar Farouk, and former assistant national organising secretary of the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD), Comrade Bassey Ewa, they described the development as the best thing ever to happen to the Ministry of Interior.

The statement said, “The era of illegal replacement of successfully qualified candidates for recruitment into the agencies, which hitherto became the order of the day, is over in the ministry.

“With Ogbeni in the saddle, those recruits that were removed from the original list unlawfully, majority of whom are children of the poor and the less privileged, are going to get justice under the supervision of the minister.

“I am very optimistic that it’s daybreak for the ministry because the minister is a reformer with a mission to bringing harmony, sanity and synergy among the agencies under his supervision for the betterment of the entire security architecture of the nation’s interior.

“We are expecting massive transformation in the ministry in line with the Next Level policy direction of the administration and in order to enhance the safety standard of the Nigerian people, protection of lives and property, actions that are definitely going to restore confidence among the Nigerian populace.

“There is an overwhelming consensus that the appointment of a hardworking, tireless, sincere, intelligent, pragmatic, progressive and proactive leader with will power to confront challenges in the person of Aregbeshola is a good omen for the ministry in the days ahead.”