Auditor-General Leads Nigerian Delegation To 19th INTOSAI In Bangkok

No fewer than 49 Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) attended the 19th Assembly meeting of the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) held in Bangkok Thailand. Auditor-General of the Federation, Anthony Mkpe Ayine led the Nigerian delegation to the summit.

Objectives of the meeting were to share knowledge and experiences on environmental auditing, create a platform for the initiation of cooperative projects among members and interact with industry experts.

Participant were taken on a study tour to the Chemical Company PTT Group in Rayong, a province located in the east coast of the Gulf of Thailand, where they were told about the collaborative efforts between the Company and community towards protecting the environment through effective waste management.

Most of the papers presented during the meeting centered around attaining the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with focus on goal 7 which seeks to promote affordable and clean energy. The meeting agreed that governments of member countries should do more in allocating more resources to energy management systems and be open with information about the extent of their attainment of the SDGs.

Speaking about the meeting, Ayine said “The plenary sessions touched on various aspects of environmental and performance audits, just as the research work presentation was educative and informative”.

“There was sharing of knowledge and experiences across the SAIs represented and I can conclude that the objectives of the meeting were largely achieved,” he added.

On the sidelines, the SAI Nigeria team paid visit to the Nigerian Embassy in Thailand where they were warmly received by the Ambassador, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, who used to opportunity to discuss matters concerning Nigerians living the country with the Auditor-General, including informing him that there are about 1000 Nigerians residing in Thailand.

The 19th Assembly meeting of INTOSAI held from August 5th -9th, 2019.

The summit was also attended by Deputy Director, Abbey Oweiziarerebo and an Assistant Chief Auditor, Clemen Ojile.