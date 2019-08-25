Ireland Govt to Support Economic Revitalization of North-East 

The Government of Ireland, has expressed willing to support economic revitalization of the North-East state affected by Insurgency attacks.

The Irish Ambassador to Nigeria, Bob Peterson made the disclosure while on official tour of security assessment of Adamawa state.

He stated that, the aimed of the tour, was to assess areas where his country can intervene, for improved security and economic development of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe state.

Earlier, Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Crowther Seth, has reiterated government willingness to partner any Government or organisation for the socio economic growth and promoting the security of its citizens.

He assured the Irish Ambassador and his team that, the state is peaceful as every machinery has been put in place to bring an end to the issues of kidnapping and farmer herders’ clashes.

Seth lauded the Ambassador and the UN team for the visit, where the team had interactions with members’ chamber of Commerce and industry in the state.