Judgement On Kaduna Central:  LA Considers Next Step

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Kaduna Central, Lawal Adamu Usman popularly known as Mr LA has restated hope in the nation’s justice system, describing it as the only remaining avenue for seeking redress available to the aggrieved.

Reacting to Saturday’s judgement by the Kaduna State National and State Assemblies Tribunal in his petition against INEC’s declaration of Uba Sani as winner of the February 2019 election, Mr LA said his team would need to study the judgement before taking the next step.

LA who spoke through his media consultant, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman said his next line of action would be made known soon as his “competent team of lawyers led by Ustaz Yunus SAN and various political advisers finished studying the judgement.”

“We are today more convinced of the beauty of democracy which provides judicial avenues for seeking redress. As thoroughbred democrats, we never doubt the impartiality of the judiciary even though as humans, judges too, do have their individual set of biases.

” The justice system involves several steps and we shall explore all available windows to the final stage, ” he said.

While thanking his teaming supporters who stood by him throughout this concluded stage of the litigation, LA said it is not about him personally but about the whole people of the constituency.

“It is not about us, it is to do with the dream of an entire constituency, the aspirations of an entire people who see hope in the LA Movement and about the future of an entire generation,” he said.