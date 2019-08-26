AAG: Team Nigeria Ready To Burn Track — AFN

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) said the athletics squad of Team Nigeria will have a clean sweep of medals at the track and field events of the ongoing 12th African Games in Morocco.

A total of 51 athletes comprising 23 male and 29 female will fly Nigeria’s flag in athletics at the starts of the events later today.

Nigerian athletes are expected to partake in 100m, 200m, 400m, triple jump, javelin, shot put, decathlon, discus, race walk, hammer, heptathlon, 400x4m relay, high jump, long jump, and hurdles.

According to the Technical director of the federation, Sunday Adeleye, who spoke to LEADERSHIP sports from the athletes’ village in Morocco, said the athletes are in high spirits and are ready to burn the track.

“The team is in quite good spirits we are ready to do the nation proud in all the events we will be competing in,” he said.

Adeleye further mention that Olympic and World Championships medalist Blessing Okagbare will be leading the team alongside sprint double winner in the 100 m and 200m at the 2019 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Divine Oduduru.

“Blessing Okagbare is going to be leading the team and will start in round one of the women’s 100m on Monday (today) and then we have other power packs of the track and fields also”.

“We have Divine Oduduru in town, Oluwatobiloba Amusan, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi , Enoch Adegoke and Usheoritse Itsekiri as we start the needful by God grace on Monday (today) “ he concluded.

It would be recalled that the athletics federation won a total 25 medals comprising of 12gold, 9slivers and 4bronze at the last All Africa Games in 2015 in Congo Brazzaville.