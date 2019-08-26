Aguero’s Brace Leads Man City Past Bournemouth

Manchester City beat Bournemouth 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium with Sergio Aguero grabbing a double.

After Liverpool’s convincing 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday, Pep Guardiola’s men needed a response following a 2-2 draw with Tottenham last time out and the champions provided it, although they were troubled at times.

“We weren’t at our best, but knowing the conditions, the way they defend, they don’t press, they wait, sit back, wait for the counter attack, so there wasn’t rhythm but we solved it,” said the Spaniard.

Aguero and Raheem Sterling put City 2-0 up before Harry Wilson’s stunning free kick reduced the arrears. But Aguero’s toe poke in the second half gave City breathing space as Guardiola’s side strolled to victory in the sunshine.

Bournemouth began the brighter of the two teams in the first half and were aggrieved to not be a man up when Ederson raced out of his area and clattered into Callum Wilson. Ederson received just a yellow card, much to the home side’s dismay, and minutes later it got worse.

Kevin De Bruyne’s miscued shot found Aguero from close range and he tapped in to put the visitors in front, making De Bruyne the fastest to reach 50 Premier League assists.

It got better for City three minutes before the break when David Silva’s clever pass found Sterling, who made no mistake and finished clinically inside the box.

That appeared to be that, but Wilson’s outstanding free kick sailed into the top corner in first half stoppage time, giving Ederson no chance and Bournemouth belief heading into the second half.

Wilson had a golden opportunity to equalise on 53 minutes but lost his footing at the vital moment and could only send a weak effort that Ederson scrambled away.

Just after the hour mark, Aguero made the game safe when he poked in through a sea of bodies for his second of the match, sealing the three points.

“It was a tough game, we knew it would be,” said Guardiola, “We have seven points. We should have nine, but it’s OK.”