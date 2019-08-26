SPORTS
CAF CL: Enyimba Trounce Rahimo To Progress, Kano Pillars Crash Out
Enyimba trounced Rahimo 5-0 in the second-leg of their Champions League preliminary qualifying match to progressed to the first round with a 5-1 aggregate win, Asante Kotoko dumped out Kano Pillars followin 2-0 victory in their second leg fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Ghana, yesterday.
The NPFL champions overturned a 1-0 first-leg defeat in Burkina Faso with a rampant performance behind closed doors inside the Enyimba international stadium.
Reuben Bala opened the scoring (32′) after the home side had a earlier goal cancelled.
With the first half lead in Aba, Enyimba had pulled level on aggregate, and were chasing an outright win and qualification.
The game resumed with the two times champions scoring with just two minutes of action seen.
Stanley Okorom doubled for the hosts, Stanley Dimgba increased their lead (80′) before Bala netted his brace (86′).
But, Enyimba were not finished and Dimgba grabbed his second of the game with a stoppage time goal to complete the 5-0 routing.
Prior to the fixture, Kano Pillars had already won the first leg 3-2 and had a slight advantage over the Ghanaian side.
At the end of an edgy second leg encounter, however, it is the Porcupine Warriors that has triumphed by eliminating their opponent from Kano.
A good start to the match saw the home side taking the lead just 3 minutes into the first half. Summer signing Kelvin Andoh reacted quickest in the 18-yard box of Kano Pillars to slot home the opening goal of the match after Richard Arthur’s shot had been parried by goalkeeper Suraji Ayeleso.
Coach Kjetil Zachariassen’s men continued to dominate the Nigerian club but failed to scored again before going into the half-time break.
MOST READ
Eko Disco Donates N3m Equipment To Train Girls In ICT
Rights Groups Petition UN, AU Special Over Detention Of Sowore
Badagry Expressway: Sanwo-Olu Orders Completion Of Alakija, Navy Town Axis In 10 Days
BOHM Tasks New Ministers On Next Level Transformation
Filth: Oyo Declares Zero Tolerance On Indiscriminate Waste Disposal
Nasarawa Assembly Constitutes Standing Committees
Delta at 28: Okowa Salute Citizens, Says Better Days Are Here
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Tribunal: PMB, Atiku Know Fate September 13
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
FG Pays N181bn For Unused Electricity
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Army Launches Fresh Onslaught Against B’Haram Resurgence
- NEWS22 hours ago
APC, PDP Rake In N1.1bn From Sale Of Forms For Kogi, Bayelsa Gov’ship Polls
- OPINION20 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Indian Misadventure
- NEWS22 hours ago
Ministerial List: I Was Shocked When My Name Was Omitted – Shittu
- NEWS9 hours ago
Amaechi, Abe Disagree Over Fresh APC Congress
- FEATURES22 hours ago
Saboteurs Of SIP To Face Prosecution – Uwais