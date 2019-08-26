CAF CL: Enyimba Trounce Rahimo To Progress, Kano Pillars Crash Out

Enyimba trounced Rahimo 5-0 in the second-leg of their Champions League preliminary qualifying match to progressed to the first round with a 5-1 aggregate win, Asante Kotoko dumped out Kano Pillars followin 2-0 victory in their second leg fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Ghana, yesterday.

The NPFL champions overturned a 1-0 first-leg defeat in Burkina Faso with a rampant performance behind closed doors inside the Enyimba international stadium.

Reuben Bala opened the scoring (32′) after the home side had a earlier goal cancelled.

With the first half lead in Aba, Enyimba had pulled level on aggregate, and were chasing an outright win and qualification.

The game resumed with the two times champions scoring with just two minutes of action seen.

Stanley Okorom doubled for the hosts, Stanley Dimgba increased their lead (80′) before Bala netted his brace (86′).

But, Enyimba were not finished and Dimgba grabbed his second of the game with a stoppage time goal to complete the 5-0 routing.

Prior to the fixture, Kano Pillars had already won the first leg 3-2 and had a slight advantage over the Ghanaian side.

At the end of an edgy second leg encounter, however, it is the Porcupine Warriors that has triumphed by eliminating their opponent from Kano.

A good start to the match saw the home side taking the lead just 3 minutes into the first half. Summer signing Kelvin Andoh reacted quickest in the 18-yard box of Kano Pillars to slot home the opening goal of the match after Richard Arthur’s shot had been parried by goalkeeper Suraji Ayeleso.

Coach Kjetil Zachariassen’s men continued to dominate the Nigerian club but failed to scored again before going into the half-time break.