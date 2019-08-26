Fireworks In Ondo Over Akeredolu’s 2nd Term Ambition

TOPE FAYEHUN in this report writes on the recent bickering between the major opposition party, in Ondo State, PDP and the ruling APC, ahead of the 2020 gov’ship poll

Although the 2020 governorship election in Ondo State is still a little bit far, the politicking and intrigues permeating the political landscape in the Sunshine State, have shown that the game has started in earnest.

Since politicking is about group interests, intrigues, surprises, and calculations, the forthcoming governorship election in the state would be a tough battle as those who will be participating in the game as contenders, are very entrenched in the local politics of the state.

Currently, the riddle that is waiting to be solves in the state right now apart from the dust raised by the issue of ‘junior minister’ given to the representative of the state in the Federal Executive Cabinet by President Muhammadu Buhari, was the issue of the financial recklessness levied against the state Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is apparently seeking to govern the state for the second term, by the major opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Although to some people, Akeredolu is the best of things to have happened to the state, while some people believe that he has not performed at all compared to his predecessors. However, the belief in some quarters is that it has been a mixed grill for the state.

Recently, precisely last week, the opposition PDP castigated the APC-led government over Akeredolu’s recently renovated office (which was renovated just a few years ago by his predecessor) with a staggering amount of N1.5billion

The PDP, in a statement signed by Zadok Akintoye, Director of Media and Publicity, who also accused the governor of allegedly withdrawing the sum of N800 million monthly as security vote, accused, Akeredolu of allegedly withdrawing the sum of N140 million monthly as personal imprest.

The PDP spokesperson said, “These portends serious concern for our state considering the present state of the economy and our current debt profile”.

“In a state where free education has been canceled by this government. Where tuition fees in our state-owned universities rank among the highest in the country,” where free maternal and childcare is no longer provided, as seen in the decay of the free Mother and Child healthcare initiative inherited by this government from its predecessor.

“Where the health infrastructure is in a state of neglect with this government folding its hands while our women and children suffer. Where traditional institutions are no longer respected due to the poverty imposed on our traditional rulers by the unwillingness of this government to pay them their dues.

“Where pipe-borne water is not provided. Where the legislative seat of government has been turned into a ramshackle environment with pests, rodents, and reptiles chasing legislators out of the assembly.

“Are we at war? One, therefore, wonders the rationale behind the almost 1 billion naira allegedly being collected by this governor on a monthly basis as security vote!

“The entire salary burden of our state-owned tertiary institution is what Mr. Governor considers as “reasonable” to be deducted monthly as security vote. Are we at war?!.”

He, however, stated that “these allegations are alarming, scary and deeply disturbing and must, therefore, be investigated, considering other salient information that majority of the capital projects being executed in our state are largely used as conduit pipes to siphon state funds via cronies of this government.

“It is our belief that these activities by the current APC-led government should be condemned by every right thinking citizen of this great state. We must remind Mr. Akeredolu and his party, that every action taken to defraud, deprive and deny our people of judicious management of our resources, will be thoroughly investigated and brought to book.

“Our party condemns these outright acts of embezzlement and therefore calls on all citizens to demand that this government gives an account of its management of our state’s resources within the almost three years it been in the saddle.”

But in a swift reaction, the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo accused the PDP of engaging in raising baseless allegations noing that the party is confused.

He stated that the government does not expect a group of persons, who for lack of capacity, mere desperation for power and profligacy, left so many things undone, to clap for the governor when the people of the state are in common agreement that the face of infrastructure has changed.

Ojogo said, “It will be uncharitable to think that some persons will wait to be reminded of their ignoble past when under Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, within two and half years, development has heightened unimaginably.

“Therefore, taking these tissues of lies to the undeserved ambiance of reaction is to raise the bar beyond the display of unenthralling ignorance by the PDP.

“As a Government, we shall not consider any opposition content as inimical. It is part of democracy. Just as we continue to resist, as we have resolved over time, the alluring temptation and pressure to look deep into the past, disallowing PDP a little space for their mindless shamelessness will be unkind on the part of the media. It’s not time to talk yet.”

Prior to that, some people in the opposition have frowned at the governor for refurbishing some cars in the state with huge amount of money. But the chairman of the company that handled the repairs, Mr. Oluwole Okunnuga, informed the people of the state that Governor Akeredolu has saved N463million on the 30 reconditioned cars.

Okunnuga stressed that Akeredolu decided to recondition the thirty broken down and unserviceable vehicles instead of buying new ones.

He said the government spent N65million on the 30 Toyota vehicles, adding that the same number would have cost a whopping sum of N528million, if new ones were purchased.

He explained that each of the reconditioned vehicles cost an average of less than N3million, saving the state from acquiring the lowest cost brand new of N15million.

He stressed that the vehicles, though not brand new, are better than fairly used ones and have a warranty of two years on the replaced brand new engines.

speaking in a not so dissimilar manner, the state Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Wale Akinterinwa, described the reconditioning of the vehicles as cost-effective and a reflection of transformational leadership.

But Akeredolu said his decision to refurbish all government vehicles was taken due to paucity of funds and cost-effectiveness, considering the skyrocketed and outrageous cost of procuring brand new ones.

The governor said the company was engaged to carry out a total overhauling of 284 vehicles in phases, adding that the move would save the state government a huge amount of money that otherwise would have been spent on new vehicles.

He said: “The vehicles we are receiving today is a clear evidence of prudent and logical decision at this time when there is a paucity of fund in the state in particular and Nigeria in general

“It is first of its kind in the history of this state and it is in tandem with our electioneering campaign to think anew and act anew.”

The governor, who called for the cultivation of maintenance culture among the users of the vehicle, stressed that there would be a reward for any driver who handles the vehicle attached to him very well while those who do otherwise will be sanctioned.

Also, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), commended the state government for reducing wastage in governance.

The party, in a statement issued by its state Publicity Secretary, Mr. Alex Kalejaye, said “The array of cars refurbished with warranty and commissioned are products of ingenuity.

“We are specifically appreciative of the mass refurbishment of government vehicles that had been abandoned by previous administrations.”

While urging the drivers and other users of the vehicles to share the view of the governor by ensuring good maintenance culture, the party also appealed to the governor to apply the savings culture in other departments of government to further enhance efficiency to the benefit of all.

Kalejaye said the economic reality in the country “compels the necessity for governments at all levels to look inward and make the best of what is available.”

Pundits, however, opined that as the brickbats continue between the two major parties in the state ahead of 2020 governorship poll, it is clear that the storms have started gathering against Akeredolu’s second term aspiration in the state.

As the scheming continues ahead of next year’s governorship poll, the two major political parties, the ruling APC and main opposition PDP are willing to deploy all they can to either consolidate on what they have or extend frontiers.

As it stands, analysts posit that it will amount to political gamble for any of the parties to rely on the variables that shaped it going into the forthcoming governorship contest given that politics remains dynamic.

At the moment, some notable political gladiators in the state, have campaigns ahead of the crucial poll.

However, it will only be a matter of time when the people of the state and the country at large will know where the pendulum swings.