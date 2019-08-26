Governor Zulum Off To Japan On PMB’s Invitation

Borno Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday departed for Japan on the invitation of President Muhammadu Buhari who is leading Nigeria’s delegation to the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7) scheduled to hold from August 28 and 30 in the City of Yokohama.

The Governor’s Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Isa Gusau said Professor Zulum left together with President Buhari on board a presidential jet.

Other Governors in the presidential delegation include Abdulraham AbdulRazaq of Kwara and Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

Making reference to earlier statement issued by the Presidency, Gusau noted that at the conference, which has the theme, “Africa and Yokohama, Sharing Passion for the Future,” Pesident Buhari is scheduled to deliver Nigeria’s statement with focus on evaluating the country’s international relations with Japan and the takeaways from the conference. The President is also expected to attend a state banquet and in addition to a reception to be organized by the Emperor of Japan, Naruhito, which takes place at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo.

Gusau explained that although Governor Zulum is traveling as member of President delegation, the Governor hopes to use the conference to establish areas of cooperation that can benefit Borno State.

The spokesman recalled that Borno State has benefited from some Japanese funded interventions which include an intervention on livelihood support through the UN’s World Food Programme launched in March, 2019; an intervention on agriculture for villagers in Kaga local government launched in September 2016 and a rural electrification project executed through a Japanese grand in aid, commissioned in Damasak headquarters of Mobbar local government area back in December, 2004.

Gusau said Governor Zulum intends to build on these partnerships to identify ways that his presidential trip to Japan ‎will be of direct benefit to the people of Borno State.