Live In Peace With Farmers, Bagudu Advises Herdmen
The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has renewed his advice to herdsmen to live in peace with farmers and avoid taking law into their hands for sustainable peaceful in the state .
Bagudu made call during a visit to Fulani settlement near Birnin Kebbi at Runtuwo Hutawa and Unguwar Gagga Sabongari.
The governor while interacting with the Fulani community in the area also sought to acquaint himself with the water problem in the settlement and education facilities during which he requested parents to enroll their children and wards into school to obtain western and Islamic knowledge.
At Hutawa village, directed the Fulani to safeguard water facilities provided to them by the government from vandalisation. He pledged to supply the necessary materials, repairs and extension of the reticulation distribution system to cover more settlements in the area.
The Governor also took time to inspect the broken down borehole and directed the state ministry of water resources to immediately effect repairs,assuring that, a mosque would also be constructed to provide a place of worship for the community.
At Unguwar Gagga he expressed happiness about the availability of water from the solar powered borehole provided by the state government and commended them for their maintenance culture.
He said a school would be provided to their children for learning in response to the complaint for lack of school in the area.
The Fulani leaders in the areas commended the governor for providing basic amenities to them as well as women and youth empowerment of the State Government which according to them has improved their livelihood.
The Fulani leaders also pledged their loyalty to his administration while assuring him of living in peace with farmers.
