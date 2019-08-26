NPFL Most Corrupt League In The World — Odegbami

Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami has described the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) as the most corrupt league in the world.

Odegbami, who spoke to brila.net, fumed at the system the league is operated and tagged it as ‘the most corrupt league’ in the world.

The former Ogun state gubernatorial candidate said that the league has been eaten up with a corrupt system ranging from the offices of the management and the coaches itself, saying no true winner has ever emerged.

”For years now, the Nigeria league is the most corrupt league in the world. You bribe officials in the office and referees every week and everywhere. Teams don’t win by merit, so, corruption is everywhere,” Odegbami strained.

”If you look at it as an isolated thing, Nigeria coaches not to receive bribe, you are just mincing things up. The country itself has a reputation of being corrupt, so, let us fix the problem of Nigeria and you won’t have the cases of ordinary coaches who are hungry and don’t have jobs involves in issues that are corrupt. ”

”As I just told you he said, that is a generic problem, it’s not one person’s problem corruption is all over the place, we are celebrating it as a people, Segun Odegbami told brila.net in conclusion.