Polio Eradication: Foundation Urges More Surveillance To Meet 2020 Target

As Nigeria Begins the process to be declared polio free by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in few months, stake holders in the fight against the polio have been urged to increase vigilance.

Founder, Sir Emeka Offor Foundation (SEOF), Sir Emeka Offor, gave the advice at a world press conference to mark Nigeria’s three years without Wild Polio Virus (WPV), in Abuja, yesterday.

He said “I encourage all of us to stay focused while we rejoice. Our surveillance and vigilance profile must be raised now. Our activities of advocacy, routine immunization and field supervision must continue with alacrity as we approach the final line.”

Sir Offor, who is a Rotary International Polio Ambassador in Nigeria, however, expressed the commitment of his foundation to partner with relevant stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria is certified polio free in the next couple of months.

“At Sir Emeka Foundation, we have committed expertise, resources and time in support of this noble, worthy and humanitarian course. Our resolve is irrevocable, our determination strengthened as we look into the future to achieve the second milestone which is the certification of Nigeria and Africa as Wild Polio Virus free,” he said.

He commended the Rotary International, World Health Organisation (WHO), the Nigerian government and other stakeholders who have contributed immensely in the fight against the WPV and ensuring that Nigeria gets to this final stage.

He applauded international partners including Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for what he described as “their generous interventions towards the eradication of polio in Nigeria.”