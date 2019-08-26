SPORTS
Racist Insults Make Me Stronger — Pogba
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has said that online abuse only motivates him to fight racism harder.
Pogba, who was subjected to racist abuse after missing a penalty against Wolves on Aug. 19, wrote: “My ancestors and my parents suffered for my generation to be free today, to work, to take the bus, to play football.
“Racist insults are ignorance and can only make me stronger and motivate me to fight for the next generation.”
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer condemned such abuse after Marcus Rashford became the second player in the team to have been subjected to racism in a week, following a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace, in which the 21-year-old also missed a penalty.
“It’s the same as we spoke about before the weekend; it needs to stop,” Solskjaer said at a news conference.
“I’m just lost for words. They keep hiding behind fake IDs and it’s crazy we talk about this in 2019.”
United have launched an investigation into the incidents and have promised to take “the strongest course of action” against anyone found to be involved.
Pogba and Rashford’s United teammate Juan Mata also spoke out against the abuse, telling ESPN FC in an exclusive interview: “It’s not something we should be speaking about, because it should have been eradicated a long time ago.
“It’s a problem. Unfortunately some people do that and it needs to stop. It’s cowardly to do it that way, because no one can see you. It’s not nice.”
MOST READ
Eko Disco Donates N3m Equipment To Train Girls In ICT
Rights Groups Petition UN, AU Special Over Detention Of Sowore
Badagry Expressway: Sanwo-Olu Orders Completion Of Alakija, Navy Town Axis In 10 Days
BOHM Tasks New Ministers On Next Level Transformation
Filth: Oyo Declares Zero Tolerance On Indiscriminate Waste Disposal
Nasarawa Assembly Constitutes Standing Committees
Delta at 28: Okowa Salute Citizens, Says Better Days Are Here
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Tribunal: PMB, Atiku Know Fate September 13
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
FG Pays N181bn For Unused Electricity
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Army Launches Fresh Onslaught Against B’Haram Resurgence
- NEWS22 hours ago
APC, PDP Rake In N1.1bn From Sale Of Forms For Kogi, Bayelsa Gov’ship Polls
- OPINION20 hours ago
El-Zakzaky’s Indian Misadventure
- NEWS21 hours ago
Ministerial List: I Was Shocked When My Name Was Omitted – Shittu
- NEWS9 hours ago
Amaechi, Abe Disagree Over Fresh APC Congress
- FEATURES22 hours ago
Saboteurs Of SIP To Face Prosecution – Uwais