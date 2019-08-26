Why The Use of Modern Family Planning Method Should Be Promoted

The effective use of modern contraception such as; Intrauterine devices, (IUDs) implants, injectables, oral pills amongst others are said to be the safest methods of birth control.

In teenagers, pregnancies are at greater risk of poor outcomes, hence a comprehensive sex education and access to modern contraception would decrease the rate of unwanted pregnancies in this age group.

While all forms of contraception can generally be used by young people, long acting reversible contraceptives such as implants, IUDs, or vaginal rings are more successful in reducing rates of teenage pregnancy.

After the delivery of a child, a woman who is not exclusively breastfeeding may become pregnant again after as few as four to six weeks. Some family planning methods can be started immediately following the birth, while others require a delay of up to six months.

By lengthening the time between pregnancies, contraception can improve adult women’s delivery outcomes and the survival of their children.

Modern contraceptive use remains an important public health intervention and a cost-effective strategy to reduce maternal mortality, avert unintended pregnancies and to control population explosion, especially in developing countries.

Despite these benefits, there are reports of low usage triggered by myths and misconceptions, cultural and religious barriers of modern contraceptives among reproductive aged women in most developing countries.

In Africa, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa, research evidence consistently reports low prevalence of use of modern contraception, which translates to high incidence of unintended pregnancies, unsafe abortions, and maternal deaths.

Poor contraceptive use has mortality and clinical implications. Data from developing countries suggest that a woman dies every eight minutes from unsafe abortion arising from unplanned pregnancies.

Family planning encompasses all those practices that enable individuals or couples to avoid unwanted pregnancies, to regulate the period elapsing between two pregnancies and to decide when to have children and how many, in the light of their ages and socioeconomic conditions.

Family planning occupies an important place among basic health services. At the same time, access to safe and voluntary family planning method is a basic human right.

Circumstances under which family planning techniques are not employed at sufficient levels result in numerous health and social problems.

Encouragement for the use of family planning methods in countries with high birth rates has the potential to reduce poverty and hunger and to prevent 32 percent of maternal deaths and approximately 10 percent of child deaths.

However, approximately 225 million women worldwide wishing to avoid pregnancy are unable to benefit from safe and effective family planning methods for reasons such as the inability to access reproductive health services and lack of spousal support

Statistics from Guttmacher Institute shows that 44 percent of all pregnancy worldwide is unintended, while more than half, 56 percent of unintended pregnancies ended in abortion from 2010 to 2014.

There are 225 million women in developing countries who want to avoid pregnancy, but lack access to modern contraception.

Death from pregnancy related causes is the second leading killer of teen girls and women in the global south with most at risk of injury or death from unsafe abortion

It is important for every person of reproductive age to decide and voluntarily access quality family planning and child birth spacing information as well as services.

The right to family planning, therefore, permits the enjoyment of other rights, including the rights to health, education, and the achievement of a life with dignity.

In addition, family planning is beneficial even for women who do not work outside of the home; better reproductive health services benefit the economy and contribute to sustainable development by allowing women to complete their education, join the workforce, be more productive at work and obtain a higher income.

In the developing world women’s earnings, assets, weight, and their children’s schooling and health all improve with greater access to modern contraception.

Investment in family planning is also key to achieving an end to poverty, one of the Sustainable Development Objectives, and other targets such as health and sexual equality.