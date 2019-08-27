Amazon Fires: Brazil To Reject G7 Offer Of $22m Aid

The Brazilian government has said it will reject an offer of aid from G7 countries to help tackle fires in the Amazon rainforest.

French President Emmanuel Macron – who hosted a G7 summit that ended on Monday – said $22m (£18m) would be released.

But Brazilian ministers say the money is not needed and accuse foreign powers of wanting control of the Amazon.

Satellite data show fires – mostly in the Amazon region – are burning at record levels.

Commenting on the G7 offer of aid, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s chief of staff, Onyx Lorenzoni, told the Globo news website: “Thanks, but maybe those resources are more relevant to reforest Europe.

“Macron cannot even avoid a predictable fire in a church that is part of the world’s heritage, and he wants to give us lessons for our country?” Mr Lorenzoni added, in a reference to the fire that hit Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris in April.

auspices of the UN climate convention to fight deforestation.

“Efforts of some political currents to extrapolate real environmental issues into a fabricated ‘crisis’ as a pretext for introducing mechanisms for external control of the Amazon are very evident,” he added in a tweet.

Mr Bolsonaro has previously said his government lacks the resources to fight the record number of fires in the Amazon region.

Greenpeace France has described the G7’s response to the crisis as “inadequate given the urgency and magnitude of this environmental disaster”.

On Monday, actor Leonardo DiCaprio pledged $5m towards helping the rainforest.

One world expert on forestry says what is needed in Brazil is a change in political priorities.

“The funding for Brazil’s environment agency has gone down by 95% this year, it [has] essentially gutted large part of the actions that have been put in by the agricultural ministry,” Yadvinder Malhi, professor of Ecosystem Science at the University of Oxford, told the BBC’s Today programme.

“So the real thing is to look at the political direction of governance in the Amazon that’s changing under the new Brazilian government.”

The $22m was announced on Monday as the leaders of the G7 – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US – met in Biarritz, France.

Mr Macron said the funds would be made available immediately – primarily to pay for more firefighting planes – and that France would also “offer concrete support with military in the region”.

But Mr Bolsonaro – who has been engaged in a public row with Mr Macron in recent weeks – accused the French leader of launching “unreasonable and gratuitous attacks against the Amazon region”, and “hiding his intentions behind the idea of an ‘alliance’ of G7 countries”.

BBC