APC Disqualifies Ex-Naval Chief, 11 Others

Hope Uzodimma-led All Progressives Congress (APC) screening committee has disqualified former Chief of Naval Staff, Usman Oyibe Jibrin, and 11 other governorship aspirants for discrepancies in their dates of birth, age falsification and other offences bordering on disparity in their credentials.

However, Governor Yahaya Bello and three others were cleared by the committee for the party primary to pick the APC standard bearer for the forthcoming governorship election.

LEADERSHIP recalls that 16 aspirants were screened having bought the Expression of Interest and nomination forms for N22.5million which amounted to N363 million earlier in the month.

A document accessed by LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, showed that apart from Governor Bello, the other aspirants which scaled the parties screening were Engr. Abubakar Bashir, Ekele Aishat Blessing, and a serving member of the House of Representatives, Hassan Abdullahi

Jibrin was disqualified for discrepancies in his date of birth, which indicated 16/09/1959 as his age, while on his passport it was 16/09/1960.

The former naval chief admitted the error and apologised, even as he was also found not to be a financial member of the APC, had no evidence of support to the party and valid membership card.

Prof. Mohammed Seidu Onailu, who was also axed for having two different dates of birth, admitted to it and had no reasonable explanation to give. He was disqualified for not being a financial member of the APC and with incomplete nomination form.

For Mustapha Mona Audu, it was invalid nomination process; not being a financial member of the party, no evidence of financial contribution to the APC, as well as non-attachment of birth certificate or age declaration.

The party said that Hadiza Iyoma Ibrahim had no supporting document/credentials, submitted only a police extract, was not validly nominated by members of the party and is not a financial member of the party.

The committee hammered Yahaya Odidi Audu for invalid declaration of age and not being a financial member of the APC.

The same fate also befell Sani Lulu Abdullahi who was said not to be a financial member of the party and not duly registered in his ward.

Gen. Patrick Adenu Akpa was disqualified for having an unsigned and invalid nomination form as well as not being a financial member of the party.

Engr. Danlami Umar Mohammed was disqualified for not being a financial member of the party, with invalid party membership card and invalid nomination.

The APC also screened out Yakubu Mohammed for not being a financial member and invalid for nomination.

Similarly, Babatunde Ayo Kunle Irukera had a case of invalid declaration of age, spent less than one year in the APC and without waiver, academic credentials and supporting documents were not attached and his nomination form was not duly signed .

Rukkaya Ibrahim had incomplete nomination form, without a permanent voter card (PVC), invalid declaration of age as well as not being a committed party member

Also, Mohammed Abubakar Audu had invalid nomination form and not being a financial member of the party

The report indicated that “the committee received separate sets of petitions against some of the aspirants” adding that the screening was concluded at about 9.30pm.”

While thanking the APC National Working Committee (NWC) led by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole for the confidence reposed on the committee, the members hoped that the committee’s recommendations would bring peace, harmony and unity that would ensure the victory of the APC at the November 16 governorship election.

The report was signed by Senator Uzodinma (chairman), Senator Abdullahi Gumel, Hon. Bernard Mikko, Hon. Stella Okotete, Maj-Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd), and Dr. Adamu Abba, who served as the secretary.

Aggrieved Aspirants Kick

Meanwhile, the coalition of aggrieved gubernatorial aspirants of All Progressives Congress (APC) have expressed dissatisfaction with the screening exercise, saying it was geared to favour incumbent governor, Yahaya Bello.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition at a joint press conference yesterday in Abuja, Mr. Babatunde Irukera, lamented that their unjust disqualification has made delegates and their supporters to become apprehensive and confused about the candidacy of their preferred aspirants and the possibility of the conduct of the primary elections on August 29th as announced.

Irukera, said that the conduct of the screening exercise was to railroad aspirants.

He said, aspirants have been irreparably damaged, their electoral fortunes and chances pre-empted, and their rights and privileges as citizens and party members completely undermined.

Irukera stated that there was absolutely no evidence that the party followed any known or acceptable process in the screening.

“There are credible allegations that the only cleared aspirants in addition to Governor Yahaya Bello (incumbent) are lackeys/cronies of the governor whose nominations were purchased by the governor, and and who have no evidence of campaigns or intention to contest the forthcoming elections.

Irukera explained that under the circumstances, aspirants who sacrificed and committed significant resources including N22.5 million to purchase nomination forms, and campaigns across the state are constrained to consider seeking legal redress.

He said such remedies include pre-emptive action in the coming hours that could prevent the APC from conducting the primary slated for August 29th.