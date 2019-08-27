EFCC Denies Abba Kyari’s Involvement In Oyo-Ita Probe

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has denied any involvement of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari in the investigation of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement, said “The Commission wishes to state that there is no truth in these claims, and urges the general public to disregard the reports as the handiwork of mischief makers.

“For the avoidance of doubt, investigation by the EFCC is evidence-based. Most often, they are triggered by petitions or intelligence. In the case of the HoS, Oyo- Ita’s investigation, it was prompted by intelligence received by the Commission.”

He further stated that “the EFCC is an independent agency created by law to fight corruption without fear or favour. In the discharge of its mandate, the Commission does not take instructions from extraneous bodies neither will it lend itself to be used to settle scores by anyone.

“The Commission again wishes to appeal to the media to be circumspect in their reportage and not lend themselves to actions that could befuddle the activities of the Commission.”

The EFCC had quizzed Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita over alleged N3billion contract scam.

She faced a four-day grilling during which she was in custody of the anti-graft agency beginning from August 8. Mrs Oyo-Ita has now landed in the hospital after being granted an administrative bail.

She was also interrogated for alleged abuse of duty tour allowance, money laundering and stealing of government funds.

Oyo-Ita was later given restricted access to visitors at the private hospital in Jabi area of Abuja where she is receiving treatment.

Although the administrative bail was granted so that she could be reporting for further interrogation from her office, she has not been able to return to the anti-corruption agency’s office since she was allowed to go.