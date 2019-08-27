NEWS
FCT Minister Takes Over, Reads Riot Act To Staff
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello yesterday took over mantle of leadership of Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) with a stern warning on heads of departments and agencies to live up to their responsibilities or be shown the way out.
Bello, who gave the warning when he received hand-over notes from the FCT permanent secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, also stated that his second term would not be wasted in cajoling staff to do their duties.
“Every agency will be expected to do its work and every head of agency will be held responsible and accountable. This time around, I will not be cajoling, lobbying, pushing you, begging you to do your work. Anybody that does his work will be part of the team and anyone that does not do his or her work will be kicked out.”
He also said attention will be placed on proper information dissemination which he said was inadequate in his first tenure.
While stressing the need for the monitoring of all secretariats, departments and agencies (SDAs), the minister explained that every minister has targets to achieve, while all heads of SDAs must do their part to ensure that those targets were achieved within stated timeframes.
He also said that he will focus on the provision of funding for the successful execution of projects that have direct bearing to the welfare FCT residents and the development of the nation’s capital.
Earlier in a remark, FCT permanent secretary, Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa expressed the delight of the entire staff of the FCTA over the reappointment of Malam Bello as FCT Minister and the appointment of Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu as Minister of State.
While highlighting issues that were still on-going and in public domain in the last three months, Ohaa assured the minister that all SDAs have been alive to their duties and have given the maximum cooperation and support required for the administration to function effectively.
