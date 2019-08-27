Governor Bello Commiserates With Dangote, Family Over Passing Away Of Family Members

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has commiserated with Alhaji Aliko Dangote and his entire family over the deaths of three of their members.

The governor’s condolence message was captured in a signed condolence letter by the Governor which was made available to the press by His Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed.

The Governor described the successive passing away of Alhaji Dangote’s Cousin Mallam Madugu Dantata, Uncle, Alhaji Murtala Dantata, and Relation, Alhaji Saidu Fanta as an act of Almighty Allah for Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Llayi Raji’un.

The Governor on behalf of the Government and people of Kogi State similarly commiserated with the Government and people of Kano State over the demise of these illustrious sons and the unbearable pain it has caused them

In his words he said “These great members of your family will be remembered not only by their contributions to the country’s economy and nation-building alone but also for their commitments to the service of Allah and humanity in general”

The Governor prayed to Almighty Allah to grant peace to the departed souls while he wished the entire bereaved family and friends the fortitude to bear these great losses.