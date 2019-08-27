NEWS
Ondo Council Boss Appoints 15 Aides
Omo’ba Abayomi Adesanya, the Caretaker Chairman of Okitipupa Local Government in Ondo State, has appointed 15 personal assistants.
His Media Assistant, Mr Bayo Akindele, said in a statement on Tuesday in Okitipupa that the appointment was in recognition of the appointees’ contribution to the development of the local government area.
Akindele tasked the appointees to be dedicated to their duties by providing selfless service to the people in the area.
“Sequel to wider consultations, Omo’ba Adesanya has approved the appointment of 15 personal assistants selected across the wards and their appointment takes immediate effect.
“The appointees are to be dedicated to duties and render selfless service to the people of the council,” Akindele said.
He charged the appointees to bring their wealth of experience to bear in the advancement of the local government administration and the development of the area.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the 15 personal assistants would help in areas of special duties and mobilisation.
The personal assistants are Mr Adetoye Oyewole (Igbotako Ward I), Mr Seyi Olasanmi (Igbotako Ward II), Mr Kowe Ogunsakin (Iju-Odo/Erekiti/Iju-Oke Ward) and Mr Francis Odenimah (Ilutitun Ward I).
Mr Daisi Akinjeji (Ilutitun Ward II), Apostle Joseph Pelumi (Ilutitun Ward III), Mr Akin Olumakinwa (Ikoya/Igbisin/Oloto Ward), Mr Olatujoye Olaoluwa (Ode-Aye Ward I), Mr Olademehin Ojoisimi (Ode-Aye Ward II) and Prince Taiwo Orimisan (Erinje Ward).
Others are Mr Niyi Ogunsan (Okitipupa Ward I), Mr Tomide Ogunsakin (Okitipupa Ward II), Mr Orimisan Oguntelure (Ayeka/Igbodigo/Igodan Lisa/Okumo Ward), Mrs Victoria Fakuyi (Women Coordinator, Constituency 1) and Mrs Feyi Omoge (Women Coordinator, Constituency II).
