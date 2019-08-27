NEWS
Osun@ 28: Oyetola Assures Of Better State
Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has assured the people of the state of better days ahead, just as he congratulated them on the occasion of the 28th anniversary of its creation.
In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Osogbo, the governor noted that even though the government has every reason to roll out the drums in celebration, it has decided to make it a low key, owing to the prevailing economic situation in the country.
While paying glowing tributes to the founding fathers of the state, including his predecessors in office, for laying what he called a “solid foundation,” upon which successive administrations have continued to build on, Oyetola noted that the people of the state too have spoken with a loud voice to the world that they are a people of unrivalled culture, ingenuity and hard work.
The governor also noted that the current administration is one of continuity, saying that is why it has continued the transformation of Osun from where the last administration left off.
Oyetola said the administration’s policies and programmes are driven by citizens’ needs, which were harvested during the Thank You Tour/Town Hall Meetings, where the people presented their yearnings and aspirations to the government.
He noted that the exercise was further validated by the United Kingdom Department for International Development’s (DFID) funded Citizens’ Needs Assessment exercise in Osun.
He explained that every responsible government must make people’s demands the basis of its policies and implementation.
The Governor noted that, so far, the administration has demonstrated that it is one that can be trusted by the people at home and in the Diaspora, considering that it has begun fulfilling the promises made to the people, despite the initial litigation distraction that lasted about eight months.
According to him, Osun, which has been known for peace since its creation in 1991, only last year, won the nation’s Most Peaceful State Award.
To further sustain the status of being the most peaceful state in the country, the governor said the state is partnering with other South West states to strengthen security in the region and that soon the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) will commence operation to fortify the area.
He also said the government’s modest efforts at revamping the state’s health sector earned it a second place in the World Bank’s Save One Million Lives (SOML) initiative.
He enjoined the people to note that the task of building Osun State is a collective one and a continuous process.
