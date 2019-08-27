Synergy Among Security Agencies

At inception in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari made the fight against crime and criminality his administration’s priority. While enough ground has been gained in the fight against insurgents and bandits since then, the manner in which these criminals launch counter-attacks raises fresh concerns.

The reinforcement and attacks, especially by terrorists and bandits in the North East and North West zones, have been blamed on the absence of synergy among the security agencies, the armed forces, the Police and other para-military organisations.

Instances abound to prove that there is no harmony and teamwork among the security forces. This manifests in contradictory reports each of the agencies dish out for public consumption. Nigerians have watched helplessly as the security agencies also make counter claims, clash or brawl in the public, as well as embark on verbal wars in the media. There are also instances where suspects arrested by one security agency are forcefully freed from detention by a sister-organisation in what has been described as supremacy contest.

More worrisome are situations where security agencies raise accusation and counter accusations of conspiracy against each other resulting in their personnel attacking and killing themselves. One of such is the recent killing of three police detectives and two civilians allegedly by soldiers. The Policemen had arrested a kidnap kingpin, Bala Hamisu (aka Wadume), in Taraba State who was forcefully released by soldiers with a fatal outcome. Although Wadume has been re-arrested by the police, the fact that soldiers were fingered in the attack that led to his escape while the officers on state duty were murdered raises serious questions.

The police, in justifiable indignation, had released Wadume’s purported confessional video on his escapades while in their custody. In the video, which has since gone viral on the social media, the suspect made allegations that are presently stoking discord within the security template in the country.

The military, on its part, had raised their objection to the release of the video claiming it was one-sided and argued that they ought to have been part of interrogating the suspect. They alleged that the release of the video may have pre-empted the outcome of the Presidential probe panel investigating the matter, if not compromised it altogether.

As that probe is on, statements and utterances by Wadume has continued to make its way to sources and organisations which should not have access to them. We are concerned that the rate at which such sensitive security information have found their way to the public space exposes even more the decay and rot in the nation’s security system, especially as it relates to intelligence gathering.

From this perspective, we are of the opinion that more impact would have been made if the Police had presented the video to the probe panel to enable the investigators dig deeper and do a better job. The Police may have acted in anger and that can easily be explained and understood given the fact that they had just needlessly lost some of their best.

However, the lesson to be learnt from this sad development is the need to have a clear delineation of functions among the agencies. We advocate that the Directorate of State Services (DSS) should limit itself to intelligence gathering and feed same to the Police for necessary action. The current practice where the DSS arrests, get public attention, is seen and heard is unhealthy for the country.

Apart from being a duplication of effort, it complicates the prosecution of suspects. Often, we have seen the DSS parading suspects and arraigning them in a particular court and the police prosecuting the same suspects in another court on the same offences.

The DSS is supposed to be a secret service conducting their investigation clandestinely and passing their findings on to the regular or conventional Police whose duty is to carry out arrest and prosecution of the suspects in court.

The police are also admonished to earn the confidence of other sister agencies. A situation where cases handed over to them are muddled up and the suspects are freed to continue their criminality is not presenting them in a positive light.

All said, the current bitter inter-agency rivalry is, in our view, unhealthy. We, therefore, call for a change of attitude so as to engender friendship, cooperation and collaboration in the fight against criminals in the country. Each agency should operate strictly within the confines of the enabling law setting it up to ensure harmony in the system.