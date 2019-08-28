POLITICS
APC NWC Approves 9 Kogi Governorship Aspirants
The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved nine Kogi governorship aspirants out of the 16 screened to contest for party’s primaries scheduled to hold on Aug 29.
The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja on Wednesday, said that the NWC of the party took the decision after deliberating on the report of screening and appeal committees for the party’s Kogi governorship aspirants.
“After a comprehensive review of the submissions by the two committees, relying on the party’s guidelines and the provisions of the Electoral Act, nine aspirants were finally cleared to contest the Aug. 29, 2019 Indirect Governorship primary.
“Seven other aspirants did not meet the requirements for participation in the exercise.
“Those cleared by the NWC are Gov. Yahaya Bello, Hadiza Ibrahim, Yahaya Audu, Sani Abdullahi, Alhaji Abubakar Bashir, Mr Danlami Mohammed, Yakubu Mohammed, Hassan Abdullahi and Blessing Ekele.
“The aspirants who are not cleared are Prof. Mohammed Onaili, Usman Jibrin, Mustapha Mona Audu, Rukkaya Ibrahim, Gen. Patrick Akpa, Babatunde Irukera
and Muhammed Audu,” Issa-Onilu said. (NAN)
