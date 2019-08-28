Ebonyi Removes Information Commissioner

The Ebonyi government on Tuesday, announced the removal of the state Commissioner for information and orientation, Mr Ken Uhuo.

Uhuo’s removal is in a statement signed and issued in Abakaliki by Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The state government alleged that Uhuo lacked direction in the performance of his official duties.

“The state government wishes to thank Uhuo for services rendered so far as commissioner.

The state government, according to the statement, wishes him the best in his future endeavours and pledges to re-evaluate and place him in another position fit and suitable for him.

“Uhuo is directed to hand over all property of government in his possession to the next officer in rank in the ministry on or before the close of work on Aug. 28,” the state government said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uhuo is the third member of the state executive council to be penalised since the inauguration of Gov David Umahi for a second term in office on May 29.

The governor’s Special Assistants on Documentation and Project Monitoring (Ebonyi South) Mr Francis Nwaze and Mr Felix Otah had earlier been suspended from office.