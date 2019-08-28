NEWS
Ebonyi Removes Information Commissioner
The Ebonyi government on Tuesday, announced the removal of the state Commissioner for information and orientation, Mr Ken Uhuo.
Uhuo’s removal is in a statement signed and issued in Abakaliki by Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Secretary to the State Government (SSG).
The state government alleged that Uhuo lacked direction in the performance of his official duties.
“The state government wishes to thank Uhuo for services rendered so far as commissioner.
The state government, according to the statement, wishes him the best in his future endeavours and pledges to re-evaluate and place him in another position fit and suitable for him.
“Uhuo is directed to hand over all property of government in his possession to the next officer in rank in the ministry on or before the close of work on Aug. 28,” the state government said.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uhuo is the third member of the state executive council to be penalised since the inauguration of Gov David Umahi for a second term in office on May 29.
The governor’s Special Assistants on Documentation and Project Monitoring (Ebonyi South) Mr Francis Nwaze and Mr Felix Otah had earlier been suspended from office.
MOST READ
N1.7bn Fraud: ICPC Prosecutes Head of Disability Cooperative Society
2019 Elections: Join Hands In Building Party, Obaseki Tasks Aggrieved APC Members
Wike Calls For State Police
N7.2b Fraud: Former Finance Director Denies Paying Money Into Kalu’s Company’s Account
328 EFCC Detective Cadets Graduate From NDA
Obaseki Meets Edo NUT, Optimistic About Resolution Of Issues
Obaseki, Congo Brazzaville Mull Partnership With Stem Cell Transplant Centre
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
FBI List: NFIU To Reverse Bank Transactions Of Indicted Nigerians
- ENTERTAINMENT15 hours ago
Khafi And I Never Had Sex – Gedoni
- BUSINESS15 hours ago
NERC Set To Okay Capping Of Estimated Billing By DisCos
- NEWS16 hours ago
‘NBA Liable For Justice Onnoghen’s Sack’
- NEWS24 hours ago
3 Dead, Others Injured As Dangote Truck Rams Into BRT Bus In Lagos
- COLUMNS14 hours ago
Zoning Machinations Ahead Of 2023
- LAW3 hours ago
Court Stops APC Primary In Bayelsa
- COVER STORIES16 hours ago
US Slams Nigerians With Higher Visa Fees