BUSINESS
Ex-SBL Chairman Urges African Countries To Unify Curriculum On Business Law
A Former Chairman of the Section on Business Law of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) George Etomi has called on African countries to put in place to implement a unified curriculum on business law at university level as foundation to encourage cross-border legal practice.
Etomi said the move would improve the capability and expertise of local legal practitioners on the continent.
Etomi made the call at the on -going 59th NBA Annual Conference in Lagos while speaking on the topic, “Investing In Legal Education In Africa To Liberalised Legal Services”.
The lawyer said it measure will instil confidence in the legal sector and also equip them with the requisite expertise to complete in the liberalised legal service market which is already happening, albeit unregulated.
He noted, “The aspirations of the African Union are similar to the European Union. The European Union was established in 1993 and has achieved political and social- economic integration and harmonisation across the member states.
Member states have been able to harmonise their qualification requirement for EU lawyers, immigration policies, emerging policies.
“It will not be out of place to draw lessons from EU. The directive set model uniform rules pertaining to lawyers wishing outside their home jurisdictions on a scale that covers the entire continent.
“For Africa, these rules must encompass qualification and practice requirements such as the global standardisation of qualifying certificates and discipline measures to be meted out to erring practitioners operating outside their own jurisdiction.”
Also speaking at the event, another lawyer, Kofo Dosekun, who examined the opportunities in cross border legal trade services, noted that it will increase the convergence between law and technology opportunities for lawyers to develop expertise knowledge in emerging technologies.
Dosekun said the opportunities will contribute to policy making and legal reform.
