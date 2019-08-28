NEWS
Lagos Assembly May Grill Ambode Over N45bn Buses
The Lagos State House of Assembly has set an ad-hoc committee to investigate and probe former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode over the procurement of 820 buses worth N45 billion without recourse to the House.
The Speaker of the House Rt Hon. Mudashiru Obasa set up the committee yesterday after listening to a motion moved Hon Gbolahan Yishaw regarding purchase of the buses after the House rejected its inclusion in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 budget proposals.
Members of the committee are: Fatai Mojeed-Chairman, Rasheed Makinde,, Hon Temitope Adewale Hon. Bisi Yusuf, Hon Oluyinka Ogundimu Hon Layode Joseph, Hon. Olanrewaju Afini Hon. Mojisola Miranda and Hon. Kehinde Joseph.
The ad-hoc committee is expected to invite all principal principals involved in the transactions including: the former Governor Akinwunmi, former Accountant General, former Commissioner for Finance and former Permanent Secretary, former Commissioner of Transport and Procurement.
The Committee according to Yishaw will investigate and determine the extent of financial burden on the state and proffer solutions.
Earlier in his contribution Hon Rotimi Olowo said that the purchase of the buses contradicted what the former governor told the House that bus project would commence with Ikeja earmarked for the pilot scheme.
Hon. Oluyinka Ogundimu said that the purchase of the buses should be investigated and perpetrators brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.
