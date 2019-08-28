NERC Set To Okay Capping Of Estimated Billing By DisCos

Electricity consumers who may not be able to access meters now have cause to smile as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said it would soon approve the capping of electricity tariff for those who may not be metered in the meantime even as it encourages metered customers to learn to use energy efficient appliances to avoid paying for wasted energy.

Chairman of the commission, Prof. James Mommoh, told journalists at the end of a reception organised for the new ministers of power recently in Abuja, that discussions and consultations with stakeholders were on-going on capping as well as franchising.

“Henceforth, meters will be rolled out to customers under the Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) scheme, and if anyone does not have it, there is going to be capping on how much they should pay which is under consultation now and will be concluded in a few days time.

“Ours is to be fair to all sides-both the customer and the electricity providers, and we are collecting inputs from stakeholders around the country to be able to come with a position that will be fair to all concerned,” he said.

The issue of ‘crazy bills’ arising from the estimated billing method adopted by the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) since 2012 have been causing ripples in the system, necessitating the move by NERC to put a limit on it.

He stressed that even the metered customers need to be properly educated on how to control their energy usage to avoid paying for wasted energy.

He said they need to ensure that they use the appropriate appliances that met their energy needs, and not those that consume more energy than is needed, and remember to always turn off all appliances when not in use.

“All we are looking at is to minimise losses at distribution level and at the consumption level,” he noted.

Lamenting the interface challenges at different levels of the electricity supply chain, he challenged customers who feel shortchanged in any way by the electricity providers to play their part by reporting such cases of infraction at the NERC’s Forum Offices or the DisCo’s Customer Complaint Office nearest to them for the matter to be resolved.

“And where all that fails you, then come to NERC office. We will take it up and ensure that justice is done. You must avail yourselves these opportunities and stop suffering in silence,” he said.

On the protest warning by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) against any announcement of tariff hike by NERC, the chairman said the Commission was ready to present the market fundamentals that resulted in the tariff hike to its opposers.