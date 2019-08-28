BUSINESS
NERC Set To Okay Capping Of Estimated Billing By DisCos
Electricity consumers who may not be able to access meters now have cause to smile as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) said it would soon approve the capping of electricity tariff for those who may not be metered in the meantime even as it encourages metered customers to learn to use energy efficient appliances to avoid paying for wasted energy.
Chairman of the commission, Prof. James Mommoh, told journalists at the end of a reception organised for the new ministers of power recently in Abuja, that discussions and consultations with stakeholders were on-going on capping as well as franchising.
“Henceforth, meters will be rolled out to customers under the Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) scheme, and if anyone does not have it, there is going to be capping on how much they should pay which is under consultation now and will be concluded in a few days time.
“Ours is to be fair to all sides-both the customer and the electricity providers, and we are collecting inputs from stakeholders around the country to be able to come with a position that will be fair to all concerned,” he said.
The issue of ‘crazy bills’ arising from the estimated billing method adopted by the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) since 2012 have been causing ripples in the system, necessitating the move by NERC to put a limit on it.
He stressed that even the metered customers need to be properly educated on how to control their energy usage to avoid paying for wasted energy.
He said they need to ensure that they use the appropriate appliances that met their energy needs, and not those that consume more energy than is needed, and remember to always turn off all appliances when not in use.
“All we are looking at is to minimise losses at distribution level and at the consumption level,” he noted.
Lamenting the interface challenges at different levels of the electricity supply chain, he challenged customers who feel shortchanged in any way by the electricity providers to play their part by reporting such cases of infraction at the NERC’s Forum Offices or the DisCo’s Customer Complaint Office nearest to them for the matter to be resolved.
“And where all that fails you, then come to NERC office. We will take it up and ensure that justice is done. You must avail yourselves these opportunities and stop suffering in silence,” he said.
On the protest warning by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) against any announcement of tariff hike by NERC, the chairman said the Commission was ready to present the market fundamentals that resulted in the tariff hike to its opposers.
MOST READ
VIO Dislodges Car Marts In Abuja City Centre
School To Offer Residents Free Health Services
Ex-CP Seeks Better Military, Police Relations
Ameh Re-elected IPAC Chairman
Makinde Revokes Ajimobi’s N7bn Road Project Contract
We Must Address The Root Cause Of Insurgency – Zulum
NAPTIP Partners MAY Foundation On Campaign Against Human Trafficking
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS10 hours ago
We’ll Accord Traditional Institution Due Recognition – Gov Bello
- NEWS16 hours ago
Why I Revoked N7BN Moniya-Iseyin Road Contract – Makinde
- NEWS14 hours ago
Governor Bello Commiserates With Dangote, Family Over Passing Away Of Family Members
- BUSINESS17 hours ago
Farmers, Traders Protest Customs’ Seizure of Farm Produce Laden Trucks In Ogun
- COVER STORIES2 hours ago
FBI List: NFIU To Reverse Bank Transactions Of Indicted Nigerians
- BUSINESS22 hours ago
Nigeria Losses N150bn Yearly To Foreign Shipping Companies Surcharges
- OPINION17 hours ago
Hundreds Die In Oil Tanker Explosions: Why Do Our Emergency Services Struggle To Respond?
- EDUCATION13 hours ago
NECO Release 2019 SSCE Result