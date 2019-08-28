NEWS
Nigerians Must Address Challenges At Home – Bogoro
The executive secretary, The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), professor Elias Bogoro has called on Nigerians to stop the massive exodus and admiration of other countries when it has all it takes to address its challenges.
Bogoro who spoke recently in Abuja at the Second International Conference of Social Science (ICOSS), National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) said there are no greener pastures across the border for anyone whose country is not properly positioned in terms of development.
Speaking on the theme, ‘African and Its Diaspora: Opportunity, Challenges and the Family, Bogoro stated that the universities as learning institutes which deal with lives of the youths have a lot to do to effect changes in the society.
He said, ” We cannot continue to admire other nations,we must address the challenges at home through non violence nobody will do it for us. If we love our country there are many things we can do to turns around the country for good. If your home is not clear for the greener pastures then there is no any greener pastures across the border for you.”
He added that university of Abuja and open university of Nigeria, Abuja would be given special allocations.
Vice Chancellor of NOUN, Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu in his welcome address said the conference is on practical applicability of African in diaspora’s potentials ,remittances, skills and brains to the development of their home andost countries-socially,economically, politically,morally, culturally and in all oter sense.
Meanwhile, President, Morgan State University, Baltimore, David Wilson in his Keynote address called of Africans to unite and reclaim all it has lost. “You Africans and Africans in diaspora, unite,we have everything,the helms of the affairs. I suggest we unite and move in unity,it is now time to break from disunity and bring out the best in Africans “.
