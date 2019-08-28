NEWS
President Buhari Appoints New NDDC Governing Board
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday appointed a 16-member new Governing Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
In a statement in Abuja, Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary, General Services Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, noted that the appointment was subject to the confirmation of the appointees by the Senate.
According to Adekunle, the Interim Management headed by Prof. Nelson Brambaifa has been directed to hand over to the most senior director in the commission.
He said: “ President Muhammadu Buhari, has, subject to Senate confirmation, approved the composition of the board of NDDC made up of the following persons.
“Dr Pius Odubu from Edo State, Chairman of the Board, Bernard Okumagba from Delta, Managing Director, Mr Otobong Ndem, Akwa Ibom, Executive Director Projects.
“Mr Jones Erue, representative of Delta, Chief Victor Ekhatar, represents Edo State.
“Mr Maxwell Okoh from Bayelsa, Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Dr Joy Yimebe Nunieh, represents Rivers, Nwogu Nwogu represents Abia, Mr Theodore Allison represents Bayelsa, Mr Victor Antai represents Akwa Ibom, Mr Maurice Effiwatt represents Cross River.
“Mr Olugbenga Elema represents Ondo, Mr Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian represents Imo,
“Aisha Murtala Muhammed from Kano represents Northwest, Ardo Zubairu from Adamawa Northeast and Engr. Badmus Mutalib from Lagos, represents Southwest.’’
Adekunle said the Chairman and members of the newly composed board were by this notice invited to the office SGF on Monday, Sept 2, at 2 p.m. for proper documentation and briefing.
“They are to come along with their updated CVs and valid identification. “
