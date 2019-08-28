NEWS
U.S Embassy Introduces Reciprocity Fee For Nigerian Visa Applicants
With effect from tomorrow, 29 August, Nigerian citizens applying for visa to the United States of America (USA), will be required to pay an additional $110 visa issuance fee or reciprocity fee, for all approved applications for non-immigrant visas in B, F, H1B, I, L, and R visa classifications.
The reciprocity fee which will be paid at US Consulates worldwide by Nigerians will be charged in addition to the non-immigrant visa application fee of $160, also known as the MRV fee, which all applicants pay at the time of application. This brings the total visa fee charge to $210 for successful applicants.
A statement by the US Consulate in Lagos yesterday, said Nigerian citizens whose applications for a non-immigrant visa are denied will not be charged the new reciprocity fee. Both reciprocity and MRV fees are non-refundable, and their amounts vary based on visa classification.
The statement stated that U.S. law requires U.S. visa fees and validity periods to be based on the treatment afforded to U.S. citizens by foreign governments, insofar as possible. Nigeria currently charges Americans $210 for successful visa application.
Visa issuance fees are implemented under the principle of reciprocity: when a foreign government imposes additional visa fees on U.S. citizens, the United States will impose reciprocal fees on citizens of that country for similar types of visas.
Nationals of a number of countries worldwide are currently required to pay this type of fee after their non-immigrant visa application is approved.
“The total cost for a U.S. citizen to obtain a visa to Nigeria is currently higher than the total cost for a Nigerian to obtain a comparable visa to the United States.
The new reciprocity fee for Nigerian citizens is meant to eliminate that cost difference.
“Since early 2018, the U.S. government has engaged the Nigerian government to request that the Nigerian government change the fees charged to U.S. citizens for certain visa categories.
After 18 months of review and consultations, the government of Nigeria has not changed its fee structure for U.S. citizen visa applicants, requiring the U.S. Department of State to enact new reciprocity fees in accordance with our visa laws,” it stated.
