Kidnapped CMD: Obaseki Optimistic On Release Of Okogbenin
…receives staff of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital
Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has assured staff of Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, that the state government was working with security agencies on the safe release of their Chief Medical Director (CMD), Prof. Sylvanus Okogbenin, who was kidnapped by gunmen, in Benin City.
Obaseki who gave the assurance while receiving some staff of the hospital in Government House, Benin City, told the hospital community that everything was being done to ensure the safe return of the CMD.
“We know people are anxious, but you have to help us to ensure that the matter is handled carefully. Be rest assured that it is an issue I am monitoring closely and the security agencies are on top of the situation to ensure his release,” he said.
Leader of the delegation and Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital, Dr Reuben Eifediyi, said the visit was to officially inform the governor of the kidnap of the CMD and know the progress being made to ensure his rescue.
Eifediyi said the management of the hospital has also informed security agencies in the state about the incident and the hospital community was appealing to the governor to do all within his powers to ensure the safe return of the CMD.
Director of Administration in the hospital, Mal. Saliu Momoh, said workers of the hospital resolved to down tools over the issue as they feel ill-motivated to go about their duties.
On the plight of patients in the hospital, Eifediyi said the health of patients would not be compromised.
He noted that new patients were not currently admitted into the hospital except emergency cases, adding that patients already in emergency units were being attended to.
