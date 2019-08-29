Kogi APC Group Protests Irukera’s Disqualification

Following the disqualification of one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirants in Kogi State, Mr Babatunde Irukera, his supporters under the aegis of Kogi Mandate Group (KMG) yesterday protested at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

The supporters, who were chanting solidarity songs displayed placards with various inscriptions such as: “APC, learn from Zamfara”, “Irukera is our choice” among others, even as they insisted that their candidate was unjustly disqualified from the contest.

Addressing journalists, Hon. Amos Alfa expressed surprise that the party went ahead to disqualify Irukera in spite of the fact that he was cleared by the screening committee of the party.

He said, “We want justice to be done. Irukera was cleared in 2015 by this same party and he contested at the primaries. The sitting governor is aware that only Irukera can unseat him. We have evidence that in the result from the screening panel, it was written boldly that he was cleared. We want justice on this issue. The party should not be left in the wrong hands. Let APC do justice to ensure that Babatunde features in the primaries otherwise what happened in Zamfara State would happen in Kogi State.”

Also disqualified by the party was the former Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Usman Oyibe Jibrin (rtd), Mustapha Mona Audu, Muhammed Abubakar Unukwu Audu, Rukkaya Ibrahim, Gen. Patrick Adenu Akpa, Mohammed Seidu Onaili,

Nevertheless, the party cleared nine aspirants to contest the Indirect governorship primary. Those cleared include Governor Yahaya Bello, Hadiza Iyoma Ibrahim, Yahaya Odidi Audu, Sani Lulu Abdullahi, Engr. Abubakar Bashir , Engr. Danlami Umar Mohammed, Yakubu Mohammed, Hassan Abdullahi, Ekele Aishat Blessing. Meanwhile the party has shifted the date for the Bayelsa governorship primary from today to Saturday this week.

The party expressed its resolve to adopt the direct mode of primary for the Bayelsa primary in line with the request by the state chapter of the party.