No Hiding Place For Criminals In Osun ,Says Oyetola

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has pledged the government’s continued support to security agencies in the state, declaring that there is no more hiding place for criminals in the state.

He said the administration is poised to raise the bar in its security architecture by providing necessary logistics that will enable the security operatives to perform their duties efficiently, effectively and diligently.

Oyetola stated this on Wednesday while commissioning the newly built 12 One Bedroom Single Officers Quarters, at the 209 Quick Response Group (QRG) Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Ipetu-Ijesa.

The governor who solicited the continued support and cooperation of the security agencies, said the state would continue to work in partnership with relevant security agencies and stakeholders to strengthen security and ensure maximum protection of lives and property of the citizenry.

He said the inauguration of the 12 One Bedroom Single Officers Quarters, is a clear demonstration of the interest the Air Force boss has in his officers and men, adding that the attention being given to the welfare of Air Force officers and men is, therefore, a huge contribution to the nation’s military strength and capacity.

While commending the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for being supportive to the security agencies in the country, the governor also applauded the leadership of the Nigerian Air Force for joining hands with other security agencies during the emerging security challenges in the state and Nigeria at large.

On his part, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commended Governor Oyetola and President Muhammadu Buhari for being supportive to the Force in its quest to provide adequate security in the country.

Abubakar who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Napoleon Bali Rinkap, pledged that the Force will re-double its efforts at ensuring the security of lives and property of the citizens.

Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations, Air Vice Marshal JMD Gwani, noted that the 209 Quick Response Group is crucial to the successful conduct of NAF operations in the South West as it has assisted in the combined efforts of government to arrest the menace of insecurity in the region.