METRO
No Hiding Place For Criminals In Osun ,Says Oyetola
The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has pledged the government’s continued support to security agencies in the state, declaring that there is no more hiding place for criminals in the state.
He said the administration is poised to raise the bar in its security architecture by providing necessary logistics that will enable the security operatives to perform their duties efficiently, effectively and diligently.
Oyetola stated this on Wednesday while commissioning the newly built 12 One Bedroom Single Officers Quarters, at the 209 Quick Response Group (QRG) Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base, Ipetu-Ijesa.
The governor who solicited the continued support and cooperation of the security agencies, said the state would continue to work in partnership with relevant security agencies and stakeholders to strengthen security and ensure maximum protection of lives and property of the citizenry.
He said the inauguration of the 12 One Bedroom Single Officers Quarters, is a clear demonstration of the interest the Air Force boss has in his officers and men, adding that the attention being given to the welfare of Air Force officers and men is, therefore, a huge contribution to the nation’s military strength and capacity.
While commending the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for being supportive to the security agencies in the country, the governor also applauded the leadership of the Nigerian Air Force for joining hands with other security agencies during the emerging security challenges in the state and Nigeria at large.
On his part, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commended Governor Oyetola and President Muhammadu Buhari for being supportive to the Force in its quest to provide adequate security in the country.
Abubakar who was represented by the Chief of Policy and Plans, Nigerian Air Force Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Napoleon Bali Rinkap, pledged that the Force will re-double its efforts at ensuring the security of lives and property of the citizens.
Earlier, the Air Officer Commanding Special Operations, Air Vice Marshal JMD Gwani, noted that the 209 Quick Response Group is crucial to the successful conduct of NAF operations in the South West as it has assisted in the combined efforts of government to arrest the menace of insecurity in the region.
MOST READ
Top Challenger Of Afghan President Says Ready To Quit Elections For Peace
China To Hold Largest-Ever Military Parade On Oct. 1
APC Chieftain Calls For Probe Of Ousted NDDC Ag. MD
Niger Govt. Begins Rehabilitation Of Minna-Bida Road
Expert Hails PMB For Re-Appointing Bello As FCT Minister
Revenue: Bwari Traders Urge Council Boss To Stop Use Of Consultants
Group Advocates Religious Freedom, Peaceful Co-Existence In Nigeria
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED1 hour ago
“Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 45 – 50 Minutes In Bed!”
- COVER STORIES7 hours ago
$16bn Power Probe Records First Casualties
- LAW19 hours ago
Court Stops APC Primary In Bayelsa
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ogun Govt. Pays N4.8BN To State Pensioners
- NEWS8 hours ago
328 EFCC Detective Cadets Graduate From NDA
- NEWS22 hours ago
Wike Is Governing Rivers With Fear Of God – PDP
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Barcelona Open Johan Cruyff Stadium
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Bury Expelled From EFL, Bolton Given 14 Days