Solskjaer Hoping For Harry Maguire To Transform Manchester United

In a recent interview to the press, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Manchester United coach expressed that the team is banking on Harry Maguire to deliver the goods for the Red Devils, and have a transformative effect on the side. The player was recently brought over from Leicester City at a record price of £ 80 million, becoming the most expensive defender in the world of football.

The money that Manchester United have spent on Maguire is £ 5 million higher than what was spent by Liverpool to buy Virgil Van Dijk in January 2018, a move that helped them transform their fortunes, bringing them the Champions League title. A great multitude of soccer predictions is already suggesting that Maguire will have some kind of effect on Man United.

Expected by Manchester United’s Virgil Van Dijk

Everyone knows that Manchester United conceded a total of 54 goals in the 38 games they played last season, putting up their worst defensive show in the last 40 years and finishing at 6th spot on the table. Solskjaer is of the opinion that Maguire will be the distinguishing factor as United go about their Premier League campaign this season. Talking to the press, Solskjaer said, “I’m delighted we have got Harry in because he’s going to be great for this club. He was always my number one target. I more or less made my mind up when we played Leicester that if it was possible to get him, we should at least try. I don’t want to compare us to Liverpool or Harry to van Dijk, but I know Harry is going to have a massive impact on us.”

Was find of the tournament in Russia

Harry has been capped 20 times by the English national side and made a name for himself by playing a key role in taking England to the semi-finals in the last year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia. The defender was, in fact, the find of the tournament! He started getting linked to Manchester United right after his successful run at the World Cup, however, things didn’t materialize for one complete season in which he played for Leicester City, playing 31 times and scoring 3 goals.

Talking about his skills with the ball, Solskjaer enthusiastically said that the English player looks so composed on the ball, and will definitely give Manchester United another dimension. Going by how he performed in the World Cup, he has already shown the kind of presence he has and the impact he will create on the squad. Praising him even more, Solskjaer continued that Harry has all the leadership qualities being an established international player and an extremely good defender.

Harry Maguire is the main arrival at Manchester United this summer, apart from two other important signings, that of Swansea’s Daniel James and Crystal Palace’s Aaron Wan Bissaka. Both the players are 21 years old as Solskjaer is giving a special push to the youth in the creation of a new-look Man U squad.