NDDC: Group Urges PMB To Reverse Brambaifa’s Sack

A group, the Niger Delta Rights’ Advocates (NDRA), has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to reverse the sack of the Professor Nelson Brambaifa-led interim management board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This is as it alleged that the NDDC has suffered from incalculable political interferences resulting to infidelity in policy direction which has slowed down the industrialization of the area.

The NDRA, in a statement signed by Comrade Sasime Njoko and Comrade Darlington Nwauju, Coordinator and Public Relations Officer (PRO), which was made available to LEADERSHIP Weekend in Port Harcourt yesterday, said it is saddened by the sack of Brambaifa as Acting Managing Director of the interventionist agency.

The statement reads in part: “The NDRA wish to commend Mr President and Commander-in-Chief for boldly and unpretentiously focusing his gaze on issues bothering on the development of the region. The appointment of two (2) Ministers for the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs speaks of an increased interest to get it right this term as regards the region’s developmental challenges.

“However, the NDRA is saddened by the unceremonious circumvention of the services of Prof nelson Brambaifa as Managing Director of the NDDC given the fact that this individual has in no small measure insulated the Commission from the bitter politics witnessed in the region where NDDC top guns go for the jugular of their state governs in other to gain control of political structures.

“We hold that to all intent and purpose, the procedural flaws that trailed the purported announcement of the dissolution of the Brambaifa led Management team caused more harm than any good to the peoples of the region.

“Our argument does not vitiate the powers Mr President to appoint according to law but the establishment Act clearly states that the President shall appoint subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“We are aware that Mr President has not ceded his appointing authority. We recall that a similar announcement was made by Mr President through his spokesperson on the 25th of January 2019 when the Brambaifa management team was set up.

“Before we forget, Interim Management appointments into the NDDC does not require the approval of the National Assembly.

“We observe that the Establishment Act was breached in the appointment of a new Chairman as Section 4 clearly states the manner in which Chairmanship positions shall rotate alphabetically amongst the oil producing states.

“Morally speaking and in the spirit of equity, Bayelsa state deserves to produce the Managing Director of the Board, because all three other states with high crude oil production quantum like Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Delta had once or twice enjoyed this priviledge gifted by nature, but Bayelsa only had Chief Ndutimi Alaibe being elevated from Executive Director Finance and Administration (EDFA) to Managing Director to complete an existing tenure.

“We therefore passionately appeal to Mr President to look into the issues aforementioned and reverse the purported announcements/appointments in other to allow for broader and wider consultations before a new Board is constituted;

“Consider the confirmation of Prof Nelson Brambaifa, a Niger Deltan from Bayelsa who has done tremendously well within his short stay at the Commission.”