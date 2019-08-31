2019 Presidential Polls Results In Tandem With Our Estimates – YIAGA

YIAGA Africa, Watching The Vote (WTV) has said for the 2019 Presidential elections, the official results announced by INEC were consistent with YIAGA Africa’s Parallel Vote Tabulation (PVT) result estimates.

Chair, YIAGA Africa Watching The Vote, Dr Hussaini Abdu, stated this while presenting the 2019 General Elections Observation Report in Abuja, yesterday.

He said, “Nigeria missed an opportunity to improve the quality of its elections as compared to the 2015 national elections, while stressing that Nigeria needs a national conversation on a new electoral design or framework that responds to prevailing socio-political and economic realities.

According to Dr Abdu, “For the 2019 Presidential elections, the official results announced by INEC were consistent with YIAGA Africa’s PVT result estimates. In other words, the results reflect the votes cast at the polling units”.

“Similarly, the INEC official turn out rate and rejected ballots’ figure were consistent with YIAGA Africa’s estimated turn out rate and rejected ballots based on reports from 1,491 (98.4 per cent) of sampled votes’.

In his words, “As in past elections, INEC’s logistical challenges and misconduct by political parties undermined the integrity of the elections and the ability of some citizens to vote and, it also undermined public confidence in the process.”

He said, “Clearly, INEC overestimated its own capabilities and/or underrated the challenges with the management of logistics. This was worsened by undue interference with the electoral commission’s functions by state and non state actors as well as release of election funds six weeks to the presidential elections despite its secured funding from the Consolidated Revenue Fund.”

YIAGA Africa, in its recommendations, called on political parties to deepen internal party democracy and open primaries to attract candidates with capacity and that security agencies should, as a matter of urgency, commence investigation and prosecution of electoral offenders especially for the violent disruption of the electoral process, which led to the death of some citizens.

Representing the INEC Chair, Mahmood Yakubu, and INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, INEC Commissioner, Mohammed Haruna, assured that the commission will take the criticisms very seriously even as he assured that the INEC had already conducted a post election review, which is to be presented in due time.