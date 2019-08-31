Electricity Thief Gets 10 Years Imprisonment

A Jos Upper Area Court sitting at Kasuwan Nama in Jos has sentenced one Mr Ahmed Usman to 10 years’ imprisonment for theft of electrical installations and vandalisation of equipment belonging to Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) Plc.

Recall that the convict, Usman, was apprehended by some well-meaning members of Sabon Layi Community of Jos North and handed over to the police for further action. The arrest was made on August 6, 2019, an offence punishable under Sections 272 and 319 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria.

When the matter was charged to court against Ahmed Usman, at Kasuwan Nama Upper Area Court, Inspector Gokwat Ibrahim, who was prosecuting, having read the First Information Report (FIR) to the accused, Usman, said he understood all the charges and they were true.

According to the accused, “I understand the allegation, it is true. I conspired with some people and stole the cable from JED transformer, but those people are on the run now. I have no reason not to face conviction as alleged.”

At this stage, the prosecuting police inspector then applied for summary trial of the accused person.

In his reaction, the Judge, Hon Lawal Suleiman Esq, said that upon the plea of being guilty by the accused person, “he is found guilty of the offence and is convicted as charged.”

The accused person then pleaded for leniency, saying, “I will not do it again,” while the prosecuting police officer said that to the best of his knowledge, there was no evidence of previous conviction on the part of the accused.

In his judgement, the trial judge agreed, saying that being a first time offender, the accused is hereby sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment or N1,000,000.