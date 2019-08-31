SPORTS
FG To Kick-start Athletes Sustenance Fund
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Akin Dare, has revealed that there are plans to float an ‘Athletes Sustenance Fund’ that will ensure that Nigeria’s sportsmen and women do not suffer financial deprivation in the period when there are no ongoing tournaments.
Mr. Dare, who visited Team Nigeria’s contingent at the ongoing All African Games in Morocco, explained that improved welfare will allow those representing the country in various tournaments to focus on national assignments.
He said the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development will work with stakeholders, including the private sector to create the revolving fund.
According to him, “Ensuring the sustenance and securing the commitment of our Athletes will be largely dependent on their consistent welfare and provision of modern sport facilities.
“To this end the Ministry intends to create an Athletes Sustenance fund (ASF),” he disclosed.
The Minister also noted that reports and previous initiatives on a similar fund will be examined with the aim of coming up with a revolving fund that will best serve the athletes while being self-sustaining.
MOST READ
U.S Sanctions North Korea Collaborators
Much Ado About Bayelsa PDP Governorship Primaries
Gov. Bagudu Inaugurates N288m Road, Bridge Projects
Creditassist Launches Kolomoni, An Innovative Savings, Investment App
Return Of Schools To Missionary Reawakens Anambra Education Sector
Dealing With Injection Pain
Tamarind For Toothache, Hypertension, Others
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS11 hours ago
Drama As Fayose Pays Surprise Visit To Ekiti Assembly
- POLITICS19 hours ago
Dambazau’s Son Not Affected By Tribunal Judgement – APC Chieftain
- NEWS21 hours ago
Nigerian Actor Saka Loses Mum At 92
- CRIME11 hours ago
Gunmen Kidnap Lawmaker, Kill 5, Torch Houses In Kaduna
- NEWS11 hours ago
PMB Mourns Former Gambian President, Dawda Jawara
- NEWS10 hours ago
Fed Govt Restates Commitment To Job Creation
- WORLD23 hours ago
White House Aide Fired After Leaks On Trump Family
- POLITICS11 hours ago
APC Postpones Bayelsa Guber Primaries Indefinitely