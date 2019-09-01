22m Barrels Of Crude Oil Lost To Thieves!

The chairman of the Ad-hoc committee of the National Economic Council (NEC) on crude oil theft, prevention and control, Mr Godwin Obaseki, disclosed, recently, that 22 million barrels of crude oil were lost to thieves in the last six months.

Obaseki, who is also the governor of Edo State, in consternation at this monumental loss, appealed for a concerted effort on the part of stakeholders to eradicate what he described as a menace. At a conservative price of $66 per barrel, the country is said to have lost about $1.5 trillion dollars to thieves in just six months. Illegal bunkering was originally thought to be a game for small fries in the Niger Delta peeved by the reality that they leave inside water and yet wash their hands with spittle. These characters, whose activities we disagree with no matter the justification of their cause, are merely trying to eke out a living in the face of hardship and government’s imagined indifference to their plight.

But it is becoming obvious that such a perception, to wit, that crude oil stealing is perpetrated by hungry youths, is turning out to be a huge lie because hungry thieves don’t talk in trillions of dollars as recently revealed. Reports, including those by foreign nongovernmental organisations, indicate that there are foreign ships anchored on the nation’s coastline ready to pay and load stolen crude oil. Those reports have never been denied and no serious effort has been made to discourage whoever is in that line of business to desist. The truth is that stealing of crude oil is big business operating as a syndicate and involving the high and mighty in the society across all economic and social strata.

Obaseki is appealing to stakeholders to stop the menace. We empathise and share in his anxieties. However, we are of the opinion that the main reason why security agencies, including the military, were sent to that area was to safeguard the oil installations and essentially to monitor and stop illegal deals in crude oil. If the illegality is waxing even stronger, then it raises more questions than answers as to the relevance of those security personnel. We are also aware that there are allegations that these security agencies have compromised to the extent of becoming part of the problem they were sent there to solve.

Political leaders in the Niger Delta, Rivers State in particular, have consistently expressed their worry publicly about the extent of involvement of security agencies’ high command in the trade that has become the shame of a nation. Yet, no move has been made by the authorities to investigate the veracity of the claim which is perceived as political wolf crying. And that is why those involved in it are emboldened by the nonchalance of officialdom to even do the daring that has resulted in this monumental loss revealed by the National Economic Council itself.

This newspaper has at various time raised the alarm over this waste in the face of abject paucity of fund needed to meet the developmental needs of the nation. With this recent disclosure, we are trying to imagine the impact of $1.5 trillion on the nation’s economy given the stark dilapidation of infrastructure- roads, schools and hospitals. Add these to the 16 million housing deficit, environmental degradation, the army of unemployed youths, the pervasive poverty among the populace and the security challenges that abound around the country, then the scenario will become so glaring to the point that the authorities will not need to be reminded that, indeed, there is fire on the mountain that requires more than a concerted effort to put out.

Crude oil theft is the most debilitating manifestation of corruption in the land. It is more dangerous because it is targeted at the very livewire of the nation, the resource that powers the economy almost single-handedly.

We are concerned that this malaise is treated with levity for the simple reason that it involves the high and mighty in the society who believe that they own the country and can get away with virtually every and anything. How many people in this country can afford to own ships in Nigeria and even have the courage to anchor them close to the nation’s oil base? The oil when stolen has to be sold. Even officially, selling crude requires expertise and international connections in the intricate oil market that operates like a cartel. This situation affirms the argument that not much can be achieved in terms of stemming the tide of oil thievery when politics has infiltrated it. Politicians see it as a low hanging fruit to be plucked and used for their own devices. And that is where the danger lies. In our view, crude oil stealing is an act of criminality that is so horrendous that any attempt to treat it as any other thing will be, in itself, an unpatriotic act. To stop it, what is required is not only concerted effort but the political will to arrest the thieves and bring them to justice.