NASAL Encourages FG To Promote Youth Participation In Politics

The National Association of State Assembly Legislators (NASAL) wants FG, stakeholders to encourage youth participation in politics.

The association made the call at the just-concluded Youth Leadership Programme for Developing Countries, which was rounded off over the weekend in China.

They called on the Nigerian Government to embrace the agenda of the three-week programme, which centered on ‘Youth Leadership Development’ and ensure Nigerian youths take maximum advantage of its gains and benefits.

According to the director general of the NASAL, and leader of the Nigerian delegation to the programme, Mr Uchechukwu Chukwuma, the Chinese leadership training for young politicians in Africa is worthy of total applause.

“Leadership is the main issue affecting the progress of many African countries. The declining cultural values and social decadence in the last three decades has affected the orientation of the youth in Africa. This has been exacerbated by poor conditions of living, employment and the tendency to get rich quick. These have become the archills, which invariably have robbed off on the youth making them to become victims of circumstance.

This was contained in a statement, which was signed by public relations officer (PRO), NASAL, Hon Usman Ali Maitsaidau, who stated that the Chinese initiative, through the Youth Leadership Programme for Developing Countries is commendable. “It is a right step in the right direction”.

Earlier in his address, director, Fujian Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation, Peoples Republic of China, Mr Xu Huayi, charged participants to go back to their countries with the skills and knowledge acquired during the programme with the purpose of transforming the political and economic frontiers of the African continent.