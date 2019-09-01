PMB Commended For Reappointing Onu As Minister

A Kaduna State-based non governmental organisation, ‘Gaskiya Dokin Karfe,’ has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing Dr Obonaya Onu as minister and sending him back to take control of Science and Technology ministry.

The commendation was part of the resolution of the organisation read by its chairman, Alhaji Ali Goslow, who is also the Kakakin Samaru Zaria, after its annual general meeting organisation, held in Kaduna. The group said the commendation became necessary due to the fact that, appointing Dr Onu as minister of Science and Technology is a great thing to happen to the sector, considering the enormous projects he executed during his first tenure .

“He really performed wonderfully well and has worked towards the achievement of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda of industrialising the country.

This is evident in his efforts at motivating parastatals under his ministry, especially the Nigerian Institute of Leather and Science Technology, Zaria (NILEST).

The institute performed greatly because of support enjoyed from the ministry during his tenure. We therefore, urge him to double his attention and effort in seeing that Nigeria attains the desired level in the committee of nations, as far as science and technology is concerned.” they added.