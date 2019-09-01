Tanker Explosion Kills 3, Injures 11 In Niger

Three persons were killed, yesterday and 11 others injured by a tanker explosion at Dikko junction of Minna road, off Abuja-Kaduna expressway, Suleja, Niger State.

An eyewitness account revealed to LEADERSHIP Sunday said that the fuel ladened tanker exploded in Suleja area, which is part of Gurara local government area of Niger State, and gutted 19 vehicles packed around the location of the explosion.

The director general of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Ahmed Inga, confirmed the death of three persons, saying that 11 persons were injured during the explosion that happened on Friday night and affected the passengers, all from Kano State.

Inga said yesterday, that it occurred around 10:30pm on Friday night and that the fire was brought under control in the early hours of yesterday morning.

He said, “We received a report from our Suleja Desk Officer that there was a tanker explosion and many people were affected. We cannot give the actual number of people that lost their lives, we will confirm that during our assessment; but from the report of our Suleja Desk Officer, one person died in the incident at the spot”.

“Eleven people were injured and 19 vehicles were completely burnt,” he added, while noting that firefighters from the State Fire Service, in conjunction with their counterparts in the Federal Fire Service, were able to bring the fire under control around 4:30 am, yesterday.

Inga added that the bodies of the deceased were taken to Kano and those injured and receiving treatment at Umaru Musa Yardua Hospital, Sabon Wuse, were also taken to Kano, as requested by the victims and their families because all the victims were from Kano State.

He, however, stated that Niger State government will give and provide adequate care for them pending when they are given substantive medical attention in Kano.