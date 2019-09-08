FG, Opposition Wrangle Ahead Of Tribunal’s Judgement

The federal government yesterday accused opposition parties in the country of spreading fake news in order to preempt the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, said the opposition should wait patiently for the impending judgement, rather than engaging in underhand tactics and resorting to self-help.

The minister, who was reacting to an alleged video in circulation on social media in which he was asking Nigerians to pardon President Muhammadu Buhari for not having his WAEC certificate, accused the opposition of becoming desperate ahead of the ruling.

Unconfirmed reports say the presidential tribunal is likely to rule on Friday.

The information minister also denied the report doing the rounds which suggested that a bomb explosion went off at the South African High Commission in Abuja yesterday.

He described the report as fake news orchestrated by the desperate opposition to cause panic and chaos among the populace.

According to him, the trending video of the purported bomb explosion at the high commission was actually that of the bomb explosion at Emab Plaza, near Banex, in Abuja on June 25, 2014, which took the life of a Daily Trust editor, In USA Bwalya, among other casualties at the time.

The minister said it is now apparent that the desperate opposition has decided to use fake news and misinformation as handy tools in their avowed determination to make Nigeria ungovernable, having lost woefully at the polls.

‘’A pattern is emerging of the antics of the desperate opposition to latch on to the use of fake news and disinformation as a strategy to trigger chaos in the country. On Friday (6 Sept 2019), they doctored and circulated the video of my appearance on Channels Television in January 2015 (when I was the spokesman of the APC) to make it look like I was begging Nigerians to forgive President Buhari for not having a school certificate. Worse still, they posted the video afresh, giving the impression it happened last Thursday and that I acted in my capacity as Minister of Information and Culture.

‘’Unfortunately for them, this doctored video came out on the same day a report emerged that the PDP had sent lawyers and party agents to the University of Cambridge to confirm the authenticity of the president’s West African School Certificate, only to be stunned to discover that not only did the president write the examination, he also passed.

‘’One would have expected a party that trumpets its belief in the rule of law, a party that challenged the result of the last presidential election in court, to wait patiently for the impending judgement on the issue instead of engaging in underhand tactics and resorting to self help,’’ he said.

Alhaji Mohammed appealed to Nigerians to be very discerning at this time, and to check the veracity of any information they receive.

‘’This is just the beginning. Nigerians should expect an explosion of fake news and disinformation in the days and weeks ahead. This is because the desperation of this opposition is alarming. But their strategy will fail, just like every other dubious strategy that they have been employing in their desperate bid to grab power,’’ he said.

The minister warned those behind the orchestrated fake news and disinformation campaign to stop forthwith or be made to face the music.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has accused the federal government of panicking ahead of the tribunal ruling.

CUPP spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, while reacting to the minster’s allegation, accused the federal government of intimidating members of the presidential election tribunal from voiding Buhari’s election.

He said, “We know that with the judgement day of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal drawing closer, this administration has entered panic mode. We pity Mohammed and his principal because we know that all these antics are meant to intimidate members from nullifying Buhari’s election over his ineligibility.”

He dared the federal government to arrest those members of the opposition if it had facts that they were behind the news of the alleged bomb blast

He said, “This frivolous statement only reminded us of earlier statements by this same government accusing opposition parties of sponsoring Boko Haram, which turned out to be false.”