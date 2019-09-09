NEWS
Group Advocates Entrepreneurial Mentorship For Youths
An Abuja-based nongovernmental organisation (NGO), Conversations4Change (C4C), has called for mentorship for Nigerian youths to enable them overcome their social and financial challenges.
Speaking during a forum for media practitioners, the founder of C4C, Dr. Kechi Ogbuagu, disclosed that the NGO has opened its portal, in the next three weeks, to allow entry from interested individuals for its 2019/2020 Global Entrepreneurship Fellowship Programme.
Ogbuagu added that as part of its contributions to youth empowerment, the NGO has equally initiated a long term investment programme in the next generation of leaders in the country.
She noted that the media has a big role to publicize the activities of the organization, adding that five out of the 15 persons trained by the NGO last year have launched their portals, while the remaining 10 would launch their own in the coming week.
