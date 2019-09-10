Assisting FMEnv In Ogoniland Clean-up My Mandate – Akpabio

The minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio has disclosed that part of his mandate is to assist the Federal Ministry of Environment (FMEnv) in achieving high level clean-up of Ogoniland.

He stated this in an interview with newsmen on the sidelines of the joint meeting of Governing Council (GC) and Board of Trustees (BOTs) of Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) in Abuja.

HYPREP is the project coordinating unit established by the federal government under the supervision of the Federal ministry of environment to carry out comprehensive remediation of the polluted areas of Ogoniland in line with the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) report.

Akpabio said that stakeholders are also concerned about the depth of the clean-up so that rain would not wash off the remediated areas, thereby leaving perforation of further hydrocarbon beneath the ground.

He noted that the ministry is committed to attaining greater clean-up of Ogoniland and other areas impacted by oil as well as improving the livelihood of Niger Deltans.

The minister stated that since President Muhammadu Buhari is passionate about the clean-up of Niger Delta, that he hoped to realise the vision, even as he commended him for kick-starting the exercise in his administration.

Also speaking, the minister of environment, Dr Mohammed Abubakar noted that government cannot be silent on the oil pollution in Nigeria Delta without proffering a lasting solution to the problem.

According to him, “This is a project that we must successfully complete because President Muhammadu Bubari is passionate about making sure that Ogoniland is cleaned”.

He promised that members of GC and board of trustee are highly committed on the project and would improve on any shortcomings derailing the project.

The minister who is also the chairman of Governing Council of HYPREP assured the people of Ogoniland that federal government would take urgent action to fast-track the clean-up exercise.

The immediate past acting chairman of HYPREP who is also the managing director, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC), Mr Osagie Okunbor noted that he assumed the position to avoid administrative gap in the remediation project, after the dissolution of the previous Federal Executive Council (FEC).

On her part, a member of GC, Prof Roseline Konya blamed procurement processes and lack of communication from heads of environment in Rivers states on the delay in the implementation of Ogoni clean-up exercise.

She listed two items in the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report on the clean-up of Ogoni land that should be urgently implemented as setting up of soil treatment centre and centre of excellence.

Konya hinted that the soil treatment centre which Rivers state government donated has been lying fallow without any activity, adding that the report also highlighted that the exercise should be centralised through the establishment of centre of excellence.

Also speaking, the permanent secretary, federal ministry of environment, Mrs Ibukun Odusote said that the review of funding and procurement processes required urgent attention, saying that it would help in achieving the objective of the programme.

The HYPREP Coordinator, Marvin Dekil insisted that there are 21 contractors at 21 different sites currently working for the clean-up exercise, adding that plans are underway to speed up the provision of portable water in the community.

He noted that the capacity to execute the project and the absolute support of the federal government is vital, noting that this is the first time in the history of Nigeria that a remediation project has been carried out in Nigeria.

“We are already on the field and for us to get to that level, we had to do a lot of preliminary work both scientific, compliance and community sensitisation aspect of the exercise in terms of procurement activities”, he added.

Dekil disclosed that the project is one of the largest remediation approved in the world according to UNEP, describing it as a pacecetter.

He maintained that the exercise would unveil the template for the rest of Niger Delta, adding that the clean-up of Ogoniland is the beginning of the clean-up of the Niger Delta.

Another member of GC, Barr Anakwe Nsirimou disclosed that government has employed a good number of people to work on the project, but wondered if they have the requisite tools to deliver on the job.

He suggested that Ogoni clean-up exercise should be treated as a project and not a bureaucracy, harping on the need for HYPREP to acquire the requisite resources to deliver on the job.

Nsirimou sought for urgent action to bring lasting peace in Ogoni land.