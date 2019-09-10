Connect with us
Advertise With Us

ENTERTAINMENT

Enters Music Power House Jimoh Olayinka Dolapo A.K.A Nappy

Published

1 hour ago

on

Brand new musical sensation Jimoh Olayinka Dolapo, Nappy boy is Nigerian born rapper, singer, song writer and music producer signed to NapTown records.

The multi-talented artiste started producing and recording music at age 15 with the intent of pursuing his musical career.

Nappy’s music is influenced by a wide range of artiste from different era such as Bob Marley, 2Pac, Drake and Wizkid. His musical flexibility makes his genre extremely unique and it will create a sound that will completely change the music industry.

The freshly released single “She Didn’t Know” stings a satire on females who under estimates men based on social status.

The song was written and produced by Nappy himself with the influence of record label member Jimoh Oladimeji also known as Elzanzi and Cheekychizzy.

The internationally based Nigerian artiste is known for his musical flexibility which makes his genre extremely unique and creates a sound that will completely change the music industry.

Nappy Boy has a lot he’s bringing on the entertainment table. Please relax to be entertained with more good music from Nappy Boy.

 

Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST READ

NEWS2 mins ago

Be Firm, Courageous In Judgement Delivery, Group Tasks Presidential Tribunal

A group, Democracy Vanguard of Nigerians in Diasopra, has urged the Presidential Election Tribunal to be “courageous, firm, just and...
NEWS19 mins ago

Home Ownership: Why It Pays To Take A Mortgage Than Rent

Investopedia defines mortgage as “a debt instrument, secured by the collateral of specified real estate property, that the borrower is...
NEWS1 hour ago

South-East Campus Awards Will Enable Students To Buckle Up – Emmanuel Anabueze

The South East campus Awards is an award set aside to appreciate or in other words, acknowledge students from different...
NEWS1 hour ago

Kidnapped Varsity Lecturer Found Dead

Prof. Gideon Okedayo, a lecturer with the Ondo State University of Science of Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa, who was recently kidnapped...
NEWS2 hours ago

Frank Denies Attacking Judiciary, Blasts BMO     

…Urges tribunal to fix judgment date A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress...
NEWS2 hours ago

Too Many Nigerian Youths Left Behind Despite Progress-UNICEF

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Nigeria has lamented that despite gains in the situation facing Nigerian children and young people,...
NEWS3 hours ago

Competent Leadership, Key To Unleashing Nigeria’s Potential, Says NYPF

***Holds Summit in London Concerned about the unending circle of political and economic failures brought about by lack of competent...
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: