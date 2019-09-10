Connect with us
Governor Bello Visits Tinubu

Published

52 mins ago

on

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Tuesday paid a Visit to The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, His Excellency Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu today.

The Governor who was accompanied by the current state party chairman  Hon Abdullahi Bello and the former chairman of the party Hon Ametuo were said to have had a political discussions with the Jagaban of Borgu Kingdom which lasted for more than an hour.

Bello visited the national party leader after picking up his party intent and nomination forms last month.

