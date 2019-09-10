Kogi Gov’ship: Bello Picks Onoja As Running Mate

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has picked his Chief of Staff, Edward Onoja, as his running mate for the November 16 governorship election.

Onoja replaces the current deputy governor, Simon Achuba, who has been having a running battle with the governor.

LEADERSHIP gathered that Bello submitted Onoja’s name to the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), during his trip to Abuja last week.

Onoja, a Geology graduate and a former banker has always been a formidable force to reckon with and has been the face of the government headed by Bello.