NNSG Is Fghting Against Any Fresh Attempt To Break Up Nigeria – Uranta 

Executive Secretary of the Nigerian National Summit Group (NNSG), Mr Tony Uranta, has said the group is fighting against any fresh attempt to break up Nigeria.

Uranta in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos said that although the group was against Nigeria breaking up, it also believed that Nigeria was divisible.

“We are fighting against any current attempts to destabilise or break up Nigeria, but saying Nigeria is indivisible is balderdash,” he said.

He said there was need for all good thinking Nigerians to join hands and ensure that current deepening security challenges the country was facing would not break it.

“There is no nation without security challenges and we have had our fair share in the past, but the dimension it is taking requires serious attention and input from all otherwise the consequences if not reduced will be dire for all.

“Presenting as it is, every strata of the nation is affected, rich, poor, power brokers and all states of the federation.

“We can no longer sit and watch this go on without rising to it. There must be a way out that will compliment what security agencies are doing,” he said.

He urged governors to immediately convene stakeholders meeting in all states that should produce papers and ideas for a national emergency security meeting on the way forward.

“No group or persons or even security agencies can have all the knowledge for tactical approach to dealing with those perpetrating these acts.

” The killings are too many. The kidnaps, robberies, rituals, fraud, have reached its peak. If we don’t act now, these people will overrun the nation and we will all be victims.

“Time to act is now. Enough is enough,” he said.

Uranta however reiterated calls for Nigeria to be restructured.

“Nigeria stands the risk of of break up if not restructured as being canvassed in different fora.,

“The NNSG in time past says that even people pretend that Nigerians are bound in a non-negotiable unity, when we have very loud secessionist agitations ongoing in at least three of Nigeria’s six zones.

“As it is now, we must stop pretending that all is well with Nigeria. We must all agree that there is a need to restructure Nigeria.

“We must ensure necessary devolution of powers, fiscal federalism and review of the many unjust laws that hold the country from attaining its maximum potentials economically, politically and socially,” he added.